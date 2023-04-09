Martha Stewart Gets Easter Visit from Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders: 'Very Cute Couple!'

A photo of the sweet trio was shared by Stewart on her Instagram page early Sunday morning

Published on April 9, 2023 06:57 PM
Martha Stewart Pete Davidson Chase Sui Wonders
Martha Stewart, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. Photo: Martha Stewart/Instagram

The Easter bunny wasn't the only one who visited Martha Stewart over the weekend!

Early Sunday morning, the lifestyle mogul revealed she had spent time with comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, when they stopped by her famed farm in update New York.

"They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford," Stewart said of Davidson and Wonders, who were traveling with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle. "I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday.

"Very cute couple!!!!" Stewart, 81, added of the pair.

Along with her message came a photo of the trio, standing on the steps outside one of the homes on Stewart's property. Davidson, dressed in sweats, stood in the middle had his arm around Stewart's shoulder. He also held with him a tray of fresh farm eggs.

Stewart wore a tan sweater and cream pants, while Wonders wore head-to-toe black. All three appeared to be in good spirits, smiling widely for the camera.

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence"; Chase Sui Wonders from "City on Fire"
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, met on the set of the film Bodies Bodies Bodies together, and first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.

The next month, on Jan. 9, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together. Days later, photographers snapped them holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19.

While a source close to Davidson previously told PEOPLE their romance "doesn't seem like a long-term thing," he and Wonders have gone away on two separate Hawaii vacations: one in late January and another in March. They haven't been shy about PDAs, either.

Before their last trip, on March 4, the pair were reportedly involved in a car accident in which the vehicle Davidson was driving ran into a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills, California. Wonders was a passenger in the car. According to reports, no one was injured in the collision.

In addition to Bodies Bodies Bodies, Davidson and Wonders will be appearing together in his upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis.

Pete Davidson, Martha Stewart
Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart with Antoni Porowski (left). Martha Stewart/Instagram

As for Stewart, she and Davidson have known one another since meeting on the set of the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. And though a picture of the two holding hands at the White House Correspondence Dinner went viral last August, Stewart has insisted she's keeping things strictly platonic (and maybe maternal) with the Saturday Night Live star.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Stewart told the Daily Mail at the time. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

She elaborated on their friendship during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in October. "He's dated so many women," Stewart said. "I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good and he's sort of cute."

"He is a good guy," Stewart conceded, agreeing that "everybody loves" Davidson. She then joked of Davidson's brief relationships in the past, teasing: "Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out."

