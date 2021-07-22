The animal rights organization is celebrating 20 years of its Most Beautiful Vegan contest with 20 celebrities instead of the usual one

They're multitalented, mega-gorgeous — and meat-free.

On Thursday, PETA announced its Most Beautiful Vegan Stars, upping its annual list to 20 in honor of two decades of the organization celebrating veganism in celebrities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 2021 list includes singers Lizzo — who went vegan last year — Lenny Kravitz, Anderson .Paak, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Billie Eilish, Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, activist and football player Colin Kaepernick, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, director Ava DuVernay, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, NBA star Chris Paul, NFL quarterback Justin Fields and Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago. (For the full list, visit peta.org.)

Though every celebrity has their own reason for making the change — for Lizzo, it's been a back and forth through the years, while Sink told Elle U.K. learning more about the egg and dairy industries made her drop both — PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange says adopting a vegan lifestyle has never been easier.

"Vegan options are now on every menu and in every grocery store, and you can't turn on the radio or TV these days without spotting a vegan superstar," she says. "We've come so far in 20 years, and that's thanks in large part to PETA's 'beautiful vegan celebrities,' who have inspired millions of people to leave animals off their plates."