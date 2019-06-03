Perdue Recalls Over 31,000 Lbs. of Chicken After Complaints of Contamination

Perdue Foods is recalling over 31,000 lbs. of chicken that may be contaminated with a number of extraneous materials, such as pieces of bone.

In a statement on Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that signs of contamination were discovered after the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the company received consumer complaints.

The chicken products affected were produced on March 21.

The statement also listed the lineup of Perdue products that are subject to recall, which are the following:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

According to the USDA statement, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Perdue Foods did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

FSIS is also urging customers that have already bought any products subject to recall to throw them out immediately or return them to the location of purchase.

This marks the second major recall of Perdue Foods chicken, following the January recall of over 16,000 Fun Shapes Refrigerated Chicken Breast Nuggets.

The poultry company announced that that the dinosaur-shaped nuggets were not packaged with the proper back panel label and had “an incorrect ingredient statement that did not have the milk allergen declared on the package.”

Consumers with questions about the latest Perdue recall can call the Perdue Consumer Care line at (866) 866-3703.