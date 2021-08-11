Brew the Dew: Alcoholic Mountain Dew Is Coming in 2022

Zero-sugar Hard Mtn Dew seltzer will launch with three flavors: Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon

PepsiCo and Boston Beer Co. — the makers behind Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer — are teaming up to make a Mountain Dew hard seltzer.

The beverage, called Hard Mtn Dew, is expected to hit stores in early 2022, according to a press release.

The new alcoholic brand is launching with three flavors: Original, Black Cherry and Watermelon. All of them contain zero sugar.

PepsiCo and Boston Beer Co.'s decision to delve into the alcohol space comes months after the soda company launched Mtn Dew Rise Energy. Meanwhile, the adult beverage company revealed their projected sales for Truly Hard Seltzer were lower than anticipated.

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages," Boston Beer's CEO Dave Burwick said in the press release for Hard Mtn Dew.

He continued, "The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love."

PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO Kirk Tanner added, "For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans."