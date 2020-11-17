Pepsi Unveils New Apple Pie-Flavored Cola (Yes, Really!) for the Holidays

The bubbly soda is designed to taste and smell like a freshly-based apple pie, complete with warm notes of cinnamon, crisp apples, and buttery crust

Pepsi is ready to celebrate the flavors of fall—in a glass.

On Tuesday, the drink company announced their newest, limited-edition flavor: Pepsi Apple Pie. According to the company, the bubbly cola is designed to taste and smell like a sweet and comforting apple pie, complete with warm notes of cinnamon, crisp apples, and buttery pastry crust.

Best served chilled and over ice, even the soda's texture is meant to mimic elements of a fresh-from-the-oven dessert—including an almost creamy-like mouth-feel—all while retaining the iconic carbonated cola flavor.

Unfortunately, the new apple pie flavor won't be available to buy in stores. To win a bottle, the company is asking fans to post a photo or video of their best baking fail on Twitter or TikTok, and use the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge. Pepsi will choose their favorites, and send the lucky winners their own 2-liter bottle of the apple pie cola.

“Failing at baking—especially this year—is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season,” said Todd Kaplan, the brand's vice president of marketing, in a press release. "With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process."

The soda giant is known for experimenting with new drink flavors. In January, savvy shoppers spotted Pepsi with a splash of pineapple juice on shelves at Walmart. And last year, the company introduced three new fruity drink flavors—including lime, berry, and mango—and a coffee-flavored version with double the caffeine of its regular soda.

Pepsi has big plans for post-holiday time, too! On Thursday, Pepsi and the NFL announced that The Weeknd will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," The Weeknd, 30, said. He also shared the news with his fans that he's "performing on the iconic stage," posting a teaser image on Twitter, along with a series of videos in the same black-and-blue theme ahead of the announcement.

While it's unclear how they will stage the performance amid the pandemic, the NFL previously announced that only 20% of seats will be filled at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.