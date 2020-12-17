Pepsi Is Testing a New Chocolate Drink Called 'Cocoa Cola'

The beverage brand combines "the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow" in their new drink

Pepsi has a new drink to spice up winter!

On Thursday, the beverage brand announced their newest limited-edition soda, which is inspired by the classic seasonal hot cocoa.

"What’s sweeter than saying 'bye' to the worst year ever? Pepsi 'Cocoa' Cola - the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen," Pepsi shared on Twitter.

The new concoction combines "the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow" for a cozy, yet refreshing combination.

"There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi. "So why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season? We are confident we nailed Pepsi 'Cocoa' Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter."

Pepsi 'Cocoa' Cola follows the brand's limited-edition flavor, Pepsi Apple Pie, which was released last month ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to the company, the bubbly cola is designed to taste and smell like a sweet and comforting apple pie, complete with warm notes of cinnamon, crisp apples, and buttery pastry crust.