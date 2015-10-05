Image zoom

This is heavy, Doc. Back to the Future fans will soon be able to live out one of their futuristic fantasies in real life.



No, not with flying cars or self-tying shoelaces … but with Pepsi.

Pepsi Perfect will be sold on October 21, 2015 — the precise date Marty McFly travels to the future — and will be available go to N.Y.C.’s Comic Con dressed as McFly. The bottles will also be sold online (the URL will be released soon) for $20.15, which may seem expensive for a Pepsi, but is far, far cheaper than the soda’s $50 price tag in the movie. (By the way, we’re really glad Back to the Future‘s prediction of soda prices was so drastically off the mark.)

“Fans have always been a little crazy about it,” says Lou Arbetter, PepsiCo’s senior director of marketing, referring to a scene in Back to the Future II when Michael J. Fox’s character, Marty McFly, gets a Pepsi Perfect delivered to him through a high-tech, futuristic tube. “We wanted to take advantage of the fact that Marty traveled to the future, to this month, and wanted to actually come out with the product.”

According to a new release, fans’ outfits must contain the following: “Puffy red vest or Back to the Future Part II jacket. Blue jeans. White high-top sneakers. Watch. Optional: hoverboard.”

