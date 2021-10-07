The new Pepsi and Cracker Jack cola is filled with caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors

Pepsi Has a New Cracker Jack-Flavored Soda — and Yes, It Comes with a Prize!

Pepsi is taking a few fans out to the ballgame this October with its newest limited-edition flavor.

On Thursday, the beverage giant announced that they were celebrating the end of baseball season with a brand that goes hand-in-hand with America's favorite pastime: Cracker Jack.

The new Pepsi and Cracker Jack soda combines "the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors," the company said in a release.

Of course, anyone who has ever bought Cracker Jack before knows part of the fun of enjoying the popcorn snack is the free prize inside. After all, prizes have been included in every box of Cracker Jack since 1912. (The brand itself dates back to 1896.)

To honor that, each 12 oz. can of Pepsi and Cracker Jack soda will have one of four peel-off temporary tattoos right on the can.

The best part of all? It's free to try — but you have to play to win. Fans hoping to get their hands on one of the 2,000 Pepsi x Cracker Jack cans will have to upload a video on Twitter or TikTok of themselves singing the classic tune "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

The contest is part of the Pepsi Sing To Score Sweepstakes. Entries should include the hashtags #PepsiSingToScore and #Sweepstakes (check the official rules and entry dates for more information).

Winners will receive their Pepsi x Cracker Jack can in a specially designed box reminiscent of old-school Cracker Jack packaging, along with three packs of the snack itself. Three grand prize winners will receive a premium "Collector's Kit" with the Pepsi x Cracker Jack can nestled into a brand-new baseball glove along with tickets to a final series game.

Pepsi is known for experimenting with new drink flavors. In January 2020, savvy shoppers spotted Pepsi with a splash of pineapple juice on shelves at Walmart. And in 2019, the company introduced three new fruity drink flavors — including lime, berry, and mango — and a coffee-flavored version with double the caffeine of its regular soda.