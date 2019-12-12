Pepsi Debuts a Coffee-Infused Soda with Nearly Double the Caffeine

Image zoom Pepsi

It’s official: Pepsi is debuting its new coffee-infused cola beverage in April 2020 for a limited time.

Pepsi Café, announced on Thursday, blends the taste of a rich coffee with that of its signature cola to create two flavors, Original and Vanilla. According to the press release, the drinks have “just the right touch of roasted Arabica coffee, [which adds] a delightful combination of flavors to your caffeine routine.”

And they truly can serve as your afternoon pick-me-up — each can contains nearly twice the amount of caffeine than regular Pepsi.

Image zoom Pepsi

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the new sodas and can confirm that they really do taste like both Pepsi and coffee. The vanilla version is a sweet, refreshing twist on the classic vanilla flavor that can be found in so many coffee drinks, while the original flavor resembles that of a deep, rich black coffee with slightly sweeter undertones.

This isn’t the first time the company has launched in the cola-meets-coffee space, Pepsi was actually one of the first beverage brands to enter the category with the launch of Pepsi Kona in 1996.

Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing, explained the company’s motivation to re-enter the coffee category and cited growing interest in products that can “meet the needs of energy, indulgence, and refreshment.”

Both Pepsi Café flavors will be available at all major national retailers starting in April 2020.

Image zoom Courtesy VaynerMedia/Pepsi Co.

In the meantime, you can watch Pepsi spokesperson Cardi B‘s new commercial. The 27-year-old rapper eagerly told PEOPLE in November that she was excited about the Christmas theme of her the “Gift It Forward” campaign, explaining, “I was like, ‘Aw it’s going to be extravagant! I can’t wait!’”

Dressed in a sparkling electric blue pants suit and fluffy white coat, Cardi B instructs her elves to wrap up and send off her favorite gift—cash—to all. She declares in the video, “If you don’t know their size, don’t get them a sweater. Get them the gift that always fits…cash!” Later, she teaches a struggling elf how to twerk.