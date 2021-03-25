Pepsi and Peeps Have Joined Forces to Create Marshmallow Soda

Spring is in the air and Easter is just a week and a half away, which means we are well past due for an insane new Peeps flavor—but this year, they're making a splash in soda form.

In the most unlikely collaboration since Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli, Peeps has partnered with Pepsi to create Marshmallow Cola, which comes in a three-pack of cute little 7.5-oz. cans. Sadly, these won't be available on grocery store shelves this year, but fans can enter the sweepstakes to win some by hashtagging "#HangingWithMyPEEPS" on their social media photos.

More specifically, the prompt tells you to share photos enjoying your favorite springtime activities—"in a safe, socially distant manner," of course.

PEPSI x PEEPS Kit Packaging Image zoom Credit: PEPSI x PEEPS

The cans come in blue, pink, and yellow, although there is no difference in flavor. We got a first taste of the drink and can confirm that it does, in fact, taste like marshmallows—with a flavor that's vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's VP of Marketing. "So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola."