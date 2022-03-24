Only 2,000 lucky fans will have a chance to taste Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, which the brand says "combines the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of Pepsi"

Pepsi and IHOP Team Up for Limited-Edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola

Pepsi is celebrating pancake lovers everywhere with their latest limited-edition flavor.

In partnership with restaurant chain IHOP, the soda giant has created Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola — a new beverage that they say "combines the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi."

Sadly, to taste the flavor, thirsty customers won't be able to head to a store.

The company is only letting a 2,000 lucky winners get their hands on a 12 oz. can of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola through an online contest, dubbed their #ShowUsYourStack sweepstakes on Instagram and Twitter.

Now through March 29, hopefuls should share photos or video of their stacks of pancakes to the social platforms, tagging @IHOP and using the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes. Fans must follow @Pepsi for the duration of the sweepstakes.

One consumer will also be surprised with a custom Pepsi Spout, inspired by the iconic IHOP syrup pitchers, that will produce the perfect pour.

This isn't the first time Pepsi has collaborated with brands for a unique flavor innovation.

Back in October, they joined forces with Cracker Jack to create a Pepsi and Cracker Jack soda that combined their classic taste with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors.

Last March, Pepsi also worked with Peeps to create a marshmallow cola, packaging the cans in a colorful, cute three-pack.

Both flavors, as well as an apple pie offering that came out in November 2020, were only offered through similar contests as the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

There is a new Pepsi taste that shoppers can pick up in stores, however.

Beginning March 28, retailers will start carrying Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola to hit the market.

Softer than a soft drink, Nitro Pepsi is creamy and smooth, with what the brand describes as "a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."

"Nitro Pepsi will have you reconsider what you know about cola," they added, noting that "a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can" — the same often seen in beer and coffee products — helps give the cola a frothy, foamy texture.

Because of that, Nitro Pepsi is not meant to be consumed like traditional sodas, either. It's best served cold, hand-poured into a tall glass (ideally without ice) and sipped directly from the glass, rather than through a straw.