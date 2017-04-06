Portland Mayor Handed a Pepsi During Confrontation at City Council Meeting

In an obvious nod to the controversy surrounding a commercial featuring Kendall Jenner, a man confronted the mayor of Portland at a city council meeting on Wednesday and handed him a Pepsi.

The man, who identified himself as Carlos Enrique, was supposed to be speaking about an ordinance that would allow the city to more easily tow boats left on city docks. When he began to ramble on, mayor Ted Wheeler attempted to get Enrique to focus on the topic.

That’s when things took an odd turn.

“What I realized is that the language of resistance has not been properly translated you,” Enrique said. “So this is for you.”

That’s when he walked over to Mayor Wheeler and presented him with a can of Pepsi. Enrique then took out a second can and began to drink it. He was quickly escorted away by two Portland police officers, according to The Oregonian.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” the mayor said as it all went down. “Not a good move! Don’t do that again. Not a smart move.”

Pepsi pulled the controversial ad featuring Jenner on Wednesday. The brand said in a statement: “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”