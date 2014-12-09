The Dessert of Your Dreams: Peppermint Cheesecake Ice Cream
This embed is invalid
Peppermint is — hands down — our favorite holiday flavor. And even though it’s cold outside, we just can’t pass up peppermint ice cream.
L.A. chef Brooke Williamson stopped by the PEOPLE Now test kitchen to share her recipe for Peppermint Cheesecake Ice Cream. It’s easier than it sounds — we promise!
RELATED: VIDEO: How to Make Eggnog Even Better — Add Pumpkin!
The secret with this recipe is that you don’t have to make your ice cream base on the stove. Instead, combine all of your ingredients (except the cream and peppermint candies) in a blender. Then whisk in your cream and run it through an ice cream maker.
The final touch? Mix in ½ cup of crushed peppermint candies or candy canes. It will give your ice cream that minty fresh crunch. Yum!
To make your sweet treat even better, we suggest baking up some holiday cookies to make festive ice cream sandwiches.