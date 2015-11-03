There Is a New Ho Hos Flavor For the First Time Ever (and It's Super Christmas-y)

Sorry, pumpkin spice. Your moment is over.

Peppermint chocolate season is officially upon us, which is no better evidenced than by Hostess unveiling their first new Ho Hos flavor since 1967: peppermint.

So far, the ho ho ho Ho Hos have been spotted only in Walmarts, where they are sold exclusively. Hostess is going all-out with holiday season flavors this year, offering a new product called Merry Minty Holiday Cakes. For snack-lovers who were simply biding their time until Peppermint/Christmas/Red Cup season, your moment has arrived.

(Sorry, Thanksgiving. We feel awful that society goes straight from Halloween to Christmas.)

To be precise, the holiday season officially began on Sunday, when Starbucks switched over to their iconic red cups, which are, of course, best filled eggnog, gingerbread and peppermint mocha lattes. M&Ms, too, has unveiled their holiday offerings: a new peppermint white chocolate flavor.