Ready or Not, Peppermint Bark Oreos Are Here to Bring Christmas Cheer

Oreo loves to keep us on our toes.

Though it’s still early for holiday treats to start popping up in retail stores, the cookie company is getting a head start on the excitement with a new festive creation: Peppermint Bark Oreos.

Oreo—which just announced that their largest creme-filled cookie More Stuf will hit shelves in 2019—first revealed the flavor back in June at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago. The limited-edition cookie was joined by four other new flavors including Rocky Road Trip and Peanut Butter Pie.

Peppermint-flavored Oreos debuted around 2013, but the new peppermint bark Oreos have a distinct difference in the center creme. The peppermint creme is combined with “crunchy sugar crystals,” giving the crunchy sensation that all peppermint bark-lovers look forward to when the holidays roll around.

So far the cookies have been spotted for purchase online at Amazon, Target and Walmart, and the Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle saw them in stores at WinCo Foods. They rated the treats a 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Oreo isn’t the only snack company rushing to usher in the winter festivities. Pillsbury recently released new ready-to-bake sugar cookies inspired by Elf— the 2003 film that follows one of Santa’s elves who learns he’s actually a human and goes to meet his biological father in New York City.

The cookies, which commemorate the 15th anniversary of the film, can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and Safeway.