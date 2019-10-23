Pepperidge Farm Just Released an Adorable New Cookie Inspired By the Rockettes

Image zoom Pepperidge Farm

Christmas came early for cookie lovers.

Pepperidge Farm announced on Wednesday the addition of a new festive cookie: Toy Soldiers. The cinnamon-brown sugar shortbreads are in partnership with the Christmas Spectacular Radio City Rockettes and inspired by the dancer’s “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” number.

They’re not just precious to look at either. Each crispy cookie tastes of the perfect amount of seasonal spices. In the words of People Food Editor Shay Spence, they are “extremely delicious.”

Toy Soldier cookies are available for a limited time at all major supermarkets nationwide in the company’s signature red holiday packaging, joining a line up of other festive treats like Candy Cane Milanos, Mint Brussels, Chessmen, and Linzer Raspberry cookies.



I regret to inform that these are extremely delicious pic.twitter.com/lkDf0gsEsz — Shay Spence (@chezspence) October 18, 2019

Each Toy Soldier bag comes with a code to save on Rockettes tickets. If you’re in New York City for the show you’ll also be able to snack on them in your seat as they’ll be for sale at Radio City during the Christmas Spectacular.

Hungry for more holiday products? Pepperidge Farm isn’t the only one in a hurry to spread Christmas cheer. Reese’s is selling a holiday skillet cookie, Nestle Toll House debuted Grinch sugar cookies, and Oreo released a chocolate cookie house kit that might just replace your gingerbread houses.