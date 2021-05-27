Among the differences between salty and sweet snackers, salty are more likely to be social butterflies with their snacking

People Who Prefer Sweet Snacks Are More Likely to Be Creative and Adventurous

If you have a sweet tooth, chances are you like to live on the wild side of life, according to a new study.

A survey of 2,000 general population Americans has found major personality differences between those who prefer sweet treats and those who prefer savory snacks. Among the differences, sweet snackers are more likely to be social butterflies with their snacking — like while hanging out with friends (20%) or during a game night (19%).

Savory snackers meanwhile tend to save their snacks for more intimate or subtle events, like on dates (27%) and binge-watching TV (23%).

And with more time on their hands, sweets lovers would likely end up at the beach (28%), museum (20%) or in the wilderness (17%). Savory palates, however, would rather go shopping at a mall (31%) or explore a new city (10%).

Commissioned by Hickory Farms and conducted by OnePoll, the study found when it comes to TV and other types of media, savory snackers liked science-fiction movies, historical fiction books and documentary TV series. Meanwhile, sweet tooths were more drawn to comedies and mysteries across books, film and television.

Sweet tooths are also more likely to be more creative, adventurous, try new things and be more organized than their savory counterparts.

Perhaps most surprising of all, both types of people flip sides when it comes to breakfast. Sweet tooths reach for eggs (72%) and bacon (66%), while savory snackers go for fresh fruit (58%) and pancakes (57%).

Regardless of snacking palates, there's still a number of things universally agreed upon. For 35% of people, the primetime for a snack is in the early afternoon. All adults have also come across foods they love now that they once hated. Top among those foods are bitter greens like broccoli (42%), kale (39%) and Brussels sprouts (39%).