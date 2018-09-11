PEOPLE's Sexiest Chef Will Be Announced in an Upcoming Food Network Special

Along with crowning our annual Sexiest Man Alive this year, PEOPLE will also be naming one lucky Sexiest Chef—and the process will be aired on primetime.

The one-hour special will be airing on Food Network, and captures an up-close look at 10 talented, up-and-coming chefs from all across the country, eventually narrowing it down to one winner. The program will be hosted by PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle.

“Sexiest Man Alive is an iconic franchise, and the PEOPLE Food vertical produces some of the brand’s most popular content, so this partnership with Food Network is a perfect fit,” Cagle says.

The newly chosen “Sexiest Chef” will also be featured in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, which hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

“We are thrilled to work with PEOPLE on this new collaboration, which celebrates chefs and the exciting world of food as only Food Network and PEOPLE can,” said Allison Page, President, Food Network and HGTV.

“Viewers will get an up close and personal glimpse at each of the extraordinarily talented chefs, along with their personal stories and culinary styles, culminating with the reveal of this year’s ‘Sexiest Chef.'”

The special will air on Food Network on November 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.