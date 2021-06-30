People Food Awards 2021: The Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Our testers ate, drank and cooked more than 2,000 different items to find the most delicious new grocery products
Introducing the People Food Awards 2021!
During a year in which dining habits seemed to have permanently evolved (and cooking fatigue definitely set in), breaking out of the eating-at-home rut was more important than ever. With People staffers, family and friends scattered across the country—from twentysomethings in tiny city apartments to large families in the suburbs and everyone in between—we prepared and taste-tested hundreds of new supermarket items and crowned a crop of winners that are delicious enough to earn a spot on your plate.
WINNER: BEST PANCAKE MIX
King Arthur Baking Pancake Mix
Just add water for light and fluffy flapjacks every time. "My search for the perfect pancake is over!" declared one staffer. (Pro tip: This mix also makes delicious waffles.)
Buy it! $5, kingarthurbaking.com
WINNER: BEST SLICED BREAD
Arnold Country Style Butter Bread
Described as "an airy cloud with a subtle sweetness," these slices are made with real butter and eggs and have a soft texture that still won't fall apart when holding together a hefty sandwich.
Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST GRANOLA
Lärabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
This granola bar in a bowl is a salty-and-sweet mix of peanuts, oats, puffed rice and mini chocolate chips.
Buy it! $7 for 22.7 oz., amazon.com
WINNER: BEST BAGELS
Aldi Specially Selected Brioche Bagels
Testers gave the mashup of sweet brioche bread and a traditional bagel high marks for its "delightfully chewy crust" and "pillowy soft" center.
Buy it! $3 for 5 at Aldi stores
WINNER: BEST CEREAL
Kellogg's Raisin Bran Toasted Oats & Honey
"Even my picky son went back for a second bowl," a staffer said about this mix of hearty flakes, plump raisins and crispy oats.
Buy it! $4, target.com
WINNER: BEST FLAVORED CEREAL
Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte
Made with real coffee, its "bold chocolate and espresso flavor" and latte-swirled marshmallows were a hit
with testers.
Buy it! $4, postconsumerbrands.com
WINNER: BEST CANDY
Skittles Gummies
This softer version of the classic candy is a truly new twist on an old favorite. "No offense to the bears, but these are next level," a tester said of the fruity buttons with a "highly satisfying chew."
Buy it! $2, target.com
WINNER: BEST TORTILLA CHIPS
Late July Organic Jalapeno & Lime
Made for dipping, they're thin, crispy and "pleasantly corny" with a hit of heat at the end.
Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST NUTS
Blue Diamond Xtremes Cayenne Pepper Almonds
"It's hard not to eat the whole can!" one staffer said about the fiery—but not scorching hot—roasted nuts.
Buy it! $3.50 for 6 oz., amazon.com
WINNER: BEST POPCORN
Orville Redenbacher's Made with Avocado Oil
Buttery without "that greasy coating you expect from microwave," the kernels popped up "mega-fluffy."
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST CHOCOLATE BAR
Whatchamacallit Whozeewhatzit
The name is a tongue twister, but reactions to the layers of peanut butter cream, puffed rice and chocolate are easy to understand: "Wowzeeyum!" said a tester.
Buy it! $1 for 1.7 oz. bar
WINNER: BEST SPICY SNACK
Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls
The lava-red, mega-hot spheres may look intimidating, but they still have that nostalgic cheesy crunch.
Buy it! $2.50, amazon.com
WINNER: BEST MULTIGRAIN CHIPS
SunChips Chili Lime
They start out with a zesty, citrus kick and follow with a super-mild heat that testers couldn't resist.
Buy it! $3.29 for 7 oz.
WINNER: BEST POTATO CHIPS
Lay's Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar
"Such magical little pops of crispy goodness!" a staffer gushed of the "perfectly balanced" bites.
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST CRACKERS
Town House Black Pepper Dipping Thins
Whether dunked in dip or eaten straight out of the box, the peppery, paddle-shaped crackers got high marks for crispiness.
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST SNACK MIX
Chex Mix White Cheddar
It's an "addictive" combo of pretzels, rye chips, cereal and breadsticks—amped up with a savory cheese seasoning.
Buy it! $3, chex.com
WINNER: BEST PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Justin's Dark Chocolate Crispy Peanut Butter Cups
The "exceptional chocolate" and "unbelievably creamy center" are elevated by a topping of puffed quinoa.
Buy it! $2 for 2, wholefoodsmarket.com
WINNER: BEST COOKIE
Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan
The chunky nuts, delightful snap and "big butter flavor" had testers raving: "I devoured them like Cookie Monster!"
Buy it! $4 for 5.9 oz., walmart.com
WINNER: BEST SEASONING MIX
Dash Everything but the Salt Seasoning Blend
Sesame and poppy seeds, garlic and onion—they're all in there! Just add salt to taste (or don't!) to make it your own.
Buy it! $3, mrsdash.com
WINNER: BEST BEANS
Bush's Sidekicks Rustic Tuscany
Slow-simmered in a bright tomato and Italian-herb sauce, the chickpeas pop with flavor.
Buy it! $2, bushbeans.com
WINNER: BEST NOODLES
Trader Joe's Thai Wheat Noodles
Testers appreciated the springy noodles for their versatility—from simmering in miso broth to stir-frying into pad Thai.
Buy it! $2.29 for 21 oz., Trader Joe's stores
WINNER: BEST FLATBREAD
Stonefire Garlic Mini Naan
Made with buttermilk, ghee and fire-roasted garlic, the puffy, lightly charred rounds fit nicely in the toaster.
Buy it! $4, stonefire.com
WINNER: BEST CAKE MIX
Funfetti Vanilla Premium Cake Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces
Funfetti gets even more fun when it's combined with chocolate-and-cream cookies and baked into a "moist and light" cake.
Buy it! $2, pillsburybaking.com
WINNER: BEST HOT SAUCE
Old Bay Hot Sauce
This combo of cayenne, vinegar and classic Old Bay seasoning sold out online the day it launched! Don't worry, it's back in stock now.
Buy it! $3.50 for 10 oz., mccormick.com
WINNER: BEST JAM
Murray's Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves
Designed to be paired with cheese (like triple créme or mascarpone), the fruit-forward jelly is also excellent slathered on a PB&J.
Buy it! $8, murrayscheese.com
WINNER: BEST BAKED TREAT
Levain Bakery Frozen Two Chip Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crispy on the outside and "gooey on the inside," the fully baked cookies—made with dark and semisweet chips—take just
5 minutes in the oven.
Buy it! $10 for 8, levainbakery.com
WINNER: BEST PASTA
Barilla Red Lentil Spaghetti
Even skeptics were bowled over by the firm texture—"It didn't get mushy like other vegetable pastas"—and delicate flavor that "didn't clash with the sauce."
Buy it! $3, barilla.com
WINNER: BEST RANCH
Hellmann's Jalapeño Ranch Drizzle Sauce
"I could drink it with a straw!" a tester exclaimed about the "dreamy-creamy" sauce with
a mild chili kick.
Buy it! $3.50 for 9 oz., target.com
WINNER: BEST DIPPING SAUCE
Heinz Honeyracha
Adult and kid testers praised the blend of sweet honey and spicy sriracha: "My son put it on everything—nuggets, fries
and spring rolls."
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST CREAMER
Coffee Mate Classic Colombian
Designed to cut bitterness and accentuate flavors in java, it "helped my coffee taste like its best self," said a tester.
Buy it! $4 for 32 oz., goodnes.com
WINNER: BEST TOMATO SAUCE
Carbone Arrabbiata
Based on the recipe served at Carbone restaurants, the sauce is "bursting with fresh tomato flavor" and packs "the right level of heat."
Buy it! $9 for 24 oz., carbonefinefood.com
WINNER: BEST RICE
Banza Garlic Olive Oil Rice
Testers praised the "flavorful but not salty" spice mix and "fluffy, al dente" kernels made from chickpeas. Bonus: It cooks in just 5 minutes!
Buy it! $4, eatbanza.com
WINNER: BEST BAKING CHIPS
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Peanut Caramel Morsels & More
Chocolate chip cookies go from good to "bonkers-delish" with this trio of peanuts, caramel and choco chunks.
Buy it! $4, verybestbaking.com
WINNER: BEST DRESSING
P.F. Chang's Signature Vinaigrette
With a hint of fresh mango, it's "dynamite" on salad—or drizzled into stir-fries, on cold Asian noodles or over seared salmon.
Buy it! $4 for 16 oz., pfchangshomemenu.com
WINNER: BEST SOUP
Amy's Organic Tortilla Soup
"Don't tell my Mexican mom, but this tastes homemade," a tester said of the stew of tomatoes, bell peppers, black beans and sweet potatoes.
Buy it! $3, amys.com
WINNER: BEST COOKIE BUTTER
365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Cookie Butter
Testers admitted to eating the sweet spread—made
from pulverized spice cookies—straight from the jar.
Buy it! $6, wholefoodsmarket.com
WINNER: BEST SHREDDED CHEESE
Organic Valley Thick Cut Shredded Mozzarella
Whether sprinkled on pizza or stuffed in a sandwich, the hearty shreds got high marks for taste and melting.
Buy it! $5.50, organicvalley.coop
WINNER: BEST FROZEN DINNER
Deep Indian Kitchen Chicken Vindaloo
Tender, juicy chunks of chicken are simmered in a slightly spicy, vinegar-tinged sauce and served with turmeric basmati rice.
Buy it! $5.50, deepindiankitchen.com
WINNER: BEST CHICKEN
Tyson Simply Roasted Fajita Chicken Breast Strips
Take a shortcut! The "perfectly seasoned," fully cooked chicken will help you master the 15-minute dinner.
Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST CREAM CHEESE
Tillamook Farmstyle
Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread
Studded with flecks of scallion and dehydrated onion, the thick schmear is "exactly what you want on your morning bagel," said a tester.
Buy it! $4 for 7 oz.
WINNER: BEST MAYONNAISE
Truff Black Truffle Mayonnaise
Made with eggs, sunflower oil and real winter truffles (no synthetic stuff here!), it makes BLTs, burgers and potato salad even better.
Buy it! $10 for 8 oz., truff.com
WINNER: BEST DUMPLINGS
Nasoya Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings
Steamed, pan fried or zapped in the microwave, the veggie- and tofu-filled bites have excellent bulgogi flavor.
Buy it! $5, nasoya.com
WINNER: BEST SINGLE-SERVE DESSERT
Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble
It's sweet, tangy and topped with crunchy graham cracker bits. One tester proclaimed it "better than real cheesecake."
Buy it! $4 for 2-pack, kroger.com
WINNER: BEST FLAVORED YOGURT
Oui Oatmeal & Yogurt in Caramelized Banana
This portable parfait has layers of oatmeal, chopped fruit and yogurt in a reusable glass pot.
Buy it! $1.69, hy-vee.com
WINNER: BEST BUTTER
Kerrygold Irish Butter with Olive Oil
"This is the new king of butters!" a staffer raved, noting its rich flavor and smooth, spreadable texture—even right out of the fridge.
Buy it! $4, kerrygoldusa.com
WINNER: BEST DIP
Frank's RedHot Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
Melty, creamy and "the perfect level of heat," it warms up in just 3 minutes. "It'll be a staple during football season," said a tester.
Buy it! $6, instacart.com
WINNER: BEST PIZZA
DiGiorno Pepperoni Croissant Crust Pizza
The pie's flaky, "gloriously puffy" crust had testers raving. "My kids now only ask for 'proissant' on pizza night," said one staffer.
Buy it! $7.50, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST VEGETABLES
Green Giant Zucchini Garlic & Parmesan Veggie Fries
"I can't wait to eat these again!" a tester gushed about the crispy, well-seasoned fries.
Buy it! $4, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST COCONUT WATER
Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water
"It's like I'm drinking it straight out of a coconut!" a staffer raved about its refreshing and "super coconut-y" taste.
Buy it! $5, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST COFFEE
Starbucks Dark Roast Premium Instant Coffee
With a deep toasty flavor, it brews up strong, smooth and balanced—and without any acidic aftertaste.
Buy it! $10, amazon.com
WINNER: BEST FLAVORED TEA
Pom Antioxidant Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea
Looks like juice, but the bright citrus fruits let the floral tea notes shine.
Buy it! $2 for 12 oz.
WINNER: BEST SPARKLING WATER
Perrier Pineapple Carbonated Mineral Water
It won high marks for the "soft bubbles" and subtle-but-refreshing pineapple flavor.
Buy it! $6.50 for 10, target.com
WINNER: BEST GREEN TEA
Lipton Matcha Latte Powder
You can't mess this up! Simply add the presweetened powder to hot or cold milk, and stir until dissolved.
Buy it! $4, lipton.com
WINNER: BEST JUICE
Tropicana Premium Drinks Piña Colada
A sweet combination of pineapple, lime and coconut flavors, it's a nod to the popular tropical cocktail—minus the rum.
Buy it! $3, target.com
WINNER: BEST COLD BREW
Chobani Cold Brew Pure Black Coffee
Described as "creamy, faintly chocolaty and rich-tasting," the brew is ready to drink right out of the carton.
Buy it! $4.50, target.com
WINNER: BEST CHEESE BLOCK
Cathedral City Cheddar Extra Mature
Both crumbly and "lusciously creamy" with a sharp, buttery taste, "it's just begging to be put in a grilled cheese!" testers said.
Buy it! $5.50, cathedralcitycheddar.com
WINNER: BEST MEAT-FREE BURGER
Beyond Burger
With ingredients like peas and brown rice, this new blend is juicier and more beeflike than before. "My meat-eating friends had a hard time telling the difference," said a tester.
Buy it! $6, beyondmeat.com
WINNER: BEST PLANT-BASED ICE CREAM
Kind Frozen Pistachio Pint
Staffers were "delightfully shocked" and "fully fooled" by its soft creaminess and indulgent flavor—made without a drop of dairy.
Buy it! $6, kindsnacks.com
WINNER: BEST MEAT-FREE NUGGETS
Incogmeato Chik'n Nuggets
"My chicken-obsessed children gobbled them up—and then asked for more!" reported one tester.
Buy it! $6.50, walmart.com
WINNER: BEST VEGAN CHEESE
Daiya American Style Slices
While other dairy-free cheeses felt gritty, the smooth texture and "gooey melting" won over
our testers.
Buy it! $5, daiyafoods.com
WINNER: BEST DAIRY-FREE YOGURT
Oatly Oatgurt Mixed Berry
Swirl together the "thick" oat-milk base and "juicy" medley of raspberries, blueberries and strawberries for a healthy snack.
Buy it! $2, us.oatly.com
WINNER: BEST DAIRY-FREE DRESSING
Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch
Testers were impressed with how creamy, zesty and "close to the classic sauce" it tasted.
Buy it! $3.50 for 12 oz., amazon.com
WINNER: BEST ALTERNATIVE MILK
Califia Farms Vanilla Oatmilk
With a mild, clean taste and pourable—but not watery—texture, it's "just waiting to be dunked with a cookie."
Buy it! $6, califafarms.com
WINNER: BEST ICE CREAM
Ben & Jerry's Topped Whiskey Biz
No extra toppings needed! This over-the-top combo of brown-butter bourbon ice cream, blondie chunks and whiskey-caramel sauce is covered with white chocolate ganache and white fudge.
Buy it! $5 for 15.2 oz, target.com