People Food Awards 2021: The Best Supermarket Products of the Year

Our testers ate, drank and cooked more than 2,000 different items to find the most delicious new grocery products

By Sonal DuttShay SpenceAna Calderone and Madison Roberts
June 30, 2021 08:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 76

Introducing the People Food Awards 2021!

Credit: Jennifer Causey

During a year in which dining habits seemed to have permanently evolved (and cooking fatigue definitely set in), breaking out of the eating-at-home rut was more important than ever. With People staffers, family and friends scattered across the country—from twentysomethings in tiny city apartments to large families in the suburbs and everyone in between—we prepared and taste-tested hundreds of new supermarket items and crowned a crop of winners that are delicious enough to earn a spot on your plate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 76

WINNER: BEST PANCAKE MIX

King Arthur Baking Pancake Mix

Just add water for light and fluffy flapjacks every time. "My search for the perfect pancake is over!" declared one staffer. (Pro tip: This mix also makes delicious waffles.)

Buy it! $5, kingarthurbaking.com

3 of 76

WINNER: BEST SLICED BREAD

Arnold Country Style Butter Bread

Described as "an airy cloud with a subtle sweetness," these slices are made with real butter and eggs and have a soft texture that still won't fall apart when holding together a hefty sandwich.

Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 76

WINNER: BEST GRANOLA

Lärabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

This granola bar in a bowl is a salty-and-sweet mix of peanuts, oats, puffed rice and mini chocolate chips.

Buy it! $7 for 22.7 oz., amazon.com

Advertisement

5 of 76

WINNER: BEST BAGELS

Aldi Specially Selected Brioche Bagels

Testers gave the mashup of sweet brioche bread and a traditional bagel high marks for its "delightfully chewy crust" and "pillowy soft" center.

Buy it! $3 for 5 at Aldi stores

6 of 76

WINNER: BEST CEREAL

Kellogg's Raisin Bran Toasted Oats & Honey

"Even my picky son went back for a second bowl," a staffer said about this mix of hearty flakes, plump raisins and crispy oats.

Buy it! $4, target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 76

WINNER: BEST FLAVORED CEREAL

Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte

Made with real coffee, its "bold chocolate and espresso flavor" and latte-swirled marshmallows were a hit
with testers.

Buy it! $4, postconsumerbrands.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 76

WINNER: BEST CANDY

Skittles Gummies

This softer version of the classic candy is a truly new twist on an old favorite. "No offense to the bears, but these are next level," a tester said of the fruity buttons with a "highly satisfying chew."

Buy it! $2, target.com

Advertisement

9 of 76

WINNER: BEST TORTILLA CHIPS

Late July Organic Jalapeno & Lime

Made for dipping, they're thin, crispy and "pleasantly corny" with a hit of heat at the end.

Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 76

WINNER: BEST NUTS

Blue Diamond Xtremes Cayenne Pepper Almonds

"It's hard not to eat the whole can!" one staffer said about the fiery—but not scorching hot—roasted nuts. 

Buy it! $3.50 for 6 oz., amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 76

WINNER: BEST POPCORN

Orville Redenbacher's Made with Avocado Oil

Buttery without "that greasy coating you expect from microwave," the kernels popped up "mega-fluffy."

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 76

WINNER: BEST CHOCOLATE BAR

Whatchamacallit Whozeewhatzit

The name is a tongue twister, but reactions to the layers of peanut butter cream, puffed rice and chocolate are easy to understand: "Wowzeeyum!" said a tester.

Buy it! $1 for 1.7 oz. bar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 76

WINNER: BEST SPICY SNACK

Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls

The lava-red, mega-hot spheres may look intimidating, but they still have that nostalgic cheesy crunch.

Buy it! $2.50, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 76

WINNER: BEST MULTIGRAIN CHIPS

SunChips Chili Lime

They start out with a zesty, citrus kick and follow with a super-mild heat that testers couldn't resist.

Buy it! $3.29 for 7 oz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 76

WINNER: BEST POTATO CHIPS

Lay's Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar

"Such magical little pops of crispy goodness!" a staffer gushed of the "perfectly balanced" bites. 

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 76

WINNER: BEST CRACKERS

Town House Black Pepper Dipping Thins

Whether dunked in dip or eaten straight out of the box, the peppery, paddle-shaped crackers got high marks for crispiness.

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 76

WINNER: BEST SNACK MIX

Chex Mix White Cheddar

It's an "addictive" combo of pretzels, rye chips, cereal and breadsticks—amped up with a savory cheese seasoning.

Buy it! $3, chex.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 76

WINNER: BEST PEANUT BUTTER CUP

Justin's Dark Chocolate Crispy Peanut Butter Cups

The "exceptional chocolate" and "unbelievably creamy center" are elevated by a topping of puffed quinoa.

Buy it! $2 for 2, wholefoodsmarket.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 76

WINNER: BEST COOKIE

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan

The chunky nuts, delightful snap and "big butter flavor" had testers raving: "I devoured them like Cookie Monster!"

Buy it! $4 for 5.9 oz., walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 76

WINNER: BEST SEASONING MIX

Dash Everything but the Salt Seasoning Blend

Sesame and poppy seeds, garlic and onion—they're all in there! Just add salt to taste (or don't!) to make it your own.

Buy it! $3, mrsdash.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 76

WINNER: BEST BEANS

Bush's Sidekicks Rustic Tuscany

Slow-simmered in a bright tomato and Italian-herb sauce, the chickpeas pop with flavor. 

Buy it! $2, bushbeans.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 76

WINNER: BEST NOODLES

Trader Joe's Thai Wheat Noodles

Testers appreciated the springy noodles for their versatility—from simmering in miso broth to stir-frying into pad Thai.

Buy it! $2.29 for 21 oz., Trader Joe's stores

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 76

WINNER: BEST FLATBREAD

Stonefire Garlic Mini Naan

Made with buttermilk, ghee and fire-roasted garlic, the puffy, lightly charred rounds fit nicely in the toaster.

Buy it! $4, stonefire.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 76

WINNER: BEST CAKE MIX

Funfetti Vanilla Premium Cake Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces

Funfetti gets even more fun when it's combined with   chocolate-and-cream cookies and baked into a "moist and light" cake.

Buy it! $2, pillsburybaking.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 76

WINNER: BEST HOT SAUCE

Old Bay Hot Sauce

This combo of cayenne, vinegar and classic Old Bay seasoning sold out online the day it launched! Don't worry, it's back in stock now.

Buy it! $3.50 for 10 oz., mccormick.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 76

WINNER: BEST JAM

Murray's Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves

Designed to be paired with cheese (like triple créme or mascarpone), the fruit-forward jelly is also excellent slathered on a PB&J.

Buy it! $8, murrayscheese.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 76

WINNER: BEST BAKED TREAT

Levain Bakery Frozen Two Chip Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crispy on the outside and "gooey on the inside," the fully baked cookies—made with dark and semisweet chips—take just
5 minutes in the oven.

Buy it! $10 for 8, levainbakery.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 76

WINNER: BEST PASTA

Barilla Red Lentil Spaghetti

Even skeptics were bowled over by the firm texture—"It didn't get mushy like other vegetable pastas"—and delicate flavor that "didn't clash with the sauce."

Buy it! $3, barilla.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 76

WINNER: BEST RANCH

Hellmann's Jalapeño Ranch Drizzle Sauce

"I could drink it with a straw!" a tester exclaimed about the "dreamy-creamy" sauce with
a mild chili kick.

Buy it! $3.50 for 9 oz., target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 76

WINNER: BEST DIPPING SAUCE

Heinz Honeyracha

Adult and kid testers praised the blend of sweet honey and spicy sriracha: "My son put it on everything—nuggets, fries
and spring rolls."

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 76

WINNER: BEST CREAMER

Coffee Mate Classic Colombian

Designed to cut bitterness and accentuate flavors in java, it "helped my coffee taste like its best self," said a tester.

Buy it! $4 for 32 oz., goodnes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 76

WINNER: BEST TOMATO SAUCE

Carbone Arrabbiata

Based on the recipe served at Carbone restaurants, the sauce is "bursting with fresh tomato flavor" and packs "the right level of heat."

Buy it! $9 for 24 oz., carbonefinefood.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 76

WINNER: BEST RICE

Banza Garlic Olive Oil Rice

Testers praised the "flavorful but not salty" spice mix and "fluffy, al dente" kernels made from chickpeas. Bonus: It cooks in just 5 minutes!

Buy it! $4, eatbanza.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 76

WINNER: BEST BAKING CHIPS

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Peanut Caramel Morsels & More

Chocolate chip cookies go from good to "bonkers-delish" with this trio of peanuts, caramel  and choco chunks.

Buy it! $4, verybestbaking.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 76

WINNER: BEST DRESSING

P.F. Chang's Signature Vinaigrette

With a hint of fresh mango, it's "dynamite" on salad—or drizzled into stir-fries, on cold Asian noodles or over seared salmon.

Buy it! $4 for 16 oz., pfchangshomemenu.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 76

WINNER: BEST SOUP

Amy's Organic Tortilla Soup

"Don't tell my Mexican mom, but this tastes homemade," a tester said of the stew of tomatoes, bell peppers, black beans and sweet potatoes.

Buy it! $3, amys.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 76

WINNER: BEST COOKIE BUTTER

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Cookie Butter

Testers admitted to eating the sweet spread—made
from pulverized spice cookies—straight from the jar.

Buy it! $6, wholefoodsmarket.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 76

WINNER: BEST SHREDDED CHEESE

Organic Valley Thick Cut Shredded Mozzarella

Whether sprinkled on pizza or stuffed in a sandwich, the hearty shreds got high marks for taste and melting.

Buy it! $5.50, organicvalley.coop

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 76

WINNER: BEST FROZEN DINNER

Deep Indian Kitchen Chicken Vindaloo

Tender, juicy chunks of chicken are simmered in a slightly spicy, vinegar-tinged sauce and served with turmeric basmati rice.

Buy it! $5.50, deepindiankitchen.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 76

WINNER: BEST CHICKEN

Tyson Simply Roasted Fajita Chicken Breast Strips

Take a shortcut! The "perfectly seasoned," fully cooked chicken will help you master the 15-minute dinner.

Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 76

WINNER: BEST CREAM CHEESE

Tillamook Farmstyle
Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread

Studded with flecks of scallion and dehydrated onion, the thick schmear is "exactly what you want on your morning bagel," said a tester.

Buy it! $4 for 7 oz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 76

WINNER: BEST MAYONNAISE

Truff Black Truffle Mayonnaise

Made with eggs, sunflower oil and real winter truffles (no synthetic stuff here!), it makes BLTs, burgers and potato salad even better.

Buy it! $10 for 8 oz., truff.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 76

WINNER: BEST DUMPLINGS

Nasoya Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings

Steamed, pan fried or zapped in the microwave, the veggie- and tofu-filled bites have excellent bulgogi flavor.

Buy it! $5, nasoya.com 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 76

WINNER: BEST SINGLE-SERVE DESSERT

Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble

It's sweet, tangy and topped with crunchy graham cracker bits. One tester proclaimed it "better than real cheesecake."

Buy it! $4 for 2-pack, kroger.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 76

WINNER: BEST FLAVORED YOGURT

Oui Oatmeal & Yogurt in Caramelized Banana

This portable parfait has layers of oatmeal, chopped fruit and yogurt in a reusable glass pot.

Buy it! $1.69, hy-vee.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 76

WINNER: BEST BUTTER

Kerrygold Irish Butter with Olive Oil

"This is the new king of butters!" a staffer raved, noting its rich flavor and smooth, spreadable texture—even right out of the fridge.

Buy it! $4, kerrygoldusa.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 76

WINNER: BEST DIP

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Style Chicken Dip

Melty, creamy  and "the perfect level of heat," it warms up in just 3 minutes. "It'll be a staple during football season," said a tester.

Buy it! $6, instacart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 76

WINNER: BEST PIZZA

DiGiorno Pepperoni Croissant Crust Pizza

The pie's flaky, "gloriously puffy" crust had testers raving. "My kids now only ask for 'proissant' on pizza night," said one staffer.

Buy it! $7.50, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 76

WINNER: BEST VEGETABLES

Green Giant Zucchini Garlic & Parmesan Veggie Fries

"I can't wait to eat these again!" a tester gushed about the crispy, well-seasoned fries.

Buy it! $4, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 76

WINNER: BEST COCONUT WATER

Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

"It's like I'm drinking it straight out of a coconut!" a staffer raved about its refreshing and "super coconut-y" taste.

Buy it! $5, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 76

WINNER: BEST COFFEE

Starbucks Dark Roast Premium Instant Coffee

With a deep toasty flavor, it brews up strong, smooth and balanced—and without any acidic aftertaste.

Buy it! $10, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 76

WINNER: BEST FLAVORED TEA

Pom Antioxidant Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea

Looks like juice, but the bright citrus fruits let the floral tea notes shine.

Buy it! $2 for 12 oz.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 76

WINNER: BEST SPARKLING WATER

Perrier Pineapple Carbonated Mineral Water

It won high marks for the "soft bubbles" and subtle-but-refreshing pineapple flavor.

Buy it! $6.50 for 10, target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 76

WINNER: BEST GREEN TEA

Lipton Matcha Latte Powder

You can't mess this up! Simply add the presweetened powder to hot or cold milk, and stir until dissolved.

Buy it! $4, lipton.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 76

WINNER: BEST JUICE

Tropicana Premium Drinks Piña Colada

A sweet combination of pineapple, lime and coconut flavors, it's a nod to the popular tropical cocktail—minus the rum.

Buy it! $3, target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 76

WINNER: BEST COLD BREW

Chobani Cold Brew Pure Black Coffee

Described as "creamy, faintly chocolaty and rich-tasting," the brew is ready to drink right out of the carton.

Buy it! $4.50, target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 76

WINNER: BEST CHEESE BLOCK

Cathedral City Cheddar Extra Mature

Both crumbly and "lusciously creamy" with a sharp, buttery taste, "it's just begging to be put in a grilled cheese!" testers said.

Buy it! $5.50, cathedralcitycheddar.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 76

WINNER: BEST MEAT-FREE BURGER

Beyond Burger

With ingredients like peas and brown rice, this new blend is juicier and more beeflike than before. "My meat-eating friends had a hard time telling the difference," said a tester.

Buy it! $6, beyondmeat.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 76

WINNER: BEST PLANT-BASED ICE CREAM

Kind Frozen Pistachio Pint

Staffers were "delightfully shocked" and "fully fooled" by its soft creaminess and indulgent flavor—made without a drop of dairy.

Buy it! $6, kindsnacks.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 76

WINNER: BEST MEAT-FREE NUGGETS

Incogmeato Chik'n Nuggets

"My chicken-obsessed children gobbled them up—and then asked for more!" reported one tester.

Buy it! $6.50, walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 76

WINNER: BEST VEGAN CHEESE

Daiya American Style Slices

While other dairy-free cheeses felt gritty, the smooth texture and "gooey melting" won over
our testers.

Buy it! $5, daiyafoods.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 76

WINNER: BEST DAIRY-FREE YOGURT

Oatly Oatgurt Mixed Berry

Swirl together the "thick" oat-milk base and "juicy" medley of raspberries, blueberries and strawberries for a healthy snack.

Buy it! $2, us.oatly.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 76

WINNER: BEST DAIRY-FREE DRESSING

Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch

Testers were impressed with how creamy, zesty and "close to the classic sauce" it tasted.

Buy it! $3.50 for 12 oz., amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 76

WINNER: BEST ALTERNATIVE MILK

Califia Farms Vanilla Oatmilk

With a mild, clean taste and pourable—but not watery—texture, it's "just waiting to be dunked with a cookie."

Buy it! $6, califafarms.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 76

WINNER: BEST ICE CREAM

Ben & Jerry's Topped Whiskey Biz

No extra toppings needed! This over-the-top combo of brown-butter bourbon ice cream, blondie chunks and whiskey-caramel sauce is covered with white chocolate ganache and white fudge.

Buy it! $5 for 15.2 oz, target.com

Advertisement