See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2018: Chrissy Teigen, Ugly Delicious, Smart Appliances & More!

Viviana Frizzi

George and Amal Clooney may do a whole lot of things very well, but their talents stop squarely at the kitchen door. Fortunately Viviana Frizzi, a 33-year-old Como, Italy, native and award-winning chef, has their backs. The Clooneys’ full-time chef since 2013, Frizzi “can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry,” says George. Frizzi’s ever-expanding repertoire is always from scratch and includes sushi and Lebanese and Indian dishes, as well as risottos and Italian fare that even the couple’s 16-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, enjoy. “The twins are not fussy eaters,” says Frizzi, whose child-friendly menus include salmon, tomato risotto, margherita pizza and ricotta with raspberries. “When they like a dish, they put their little fingers on their cheeks, smile and say, Mmm!”

