Who you gonna call? Angelo’s II in Monongahela, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh-area restaurant unveiled elaborate Ghostbusters-inspired decorations just in time for the Halloween season. The outside of the building features inflatable green tentacles emerging from the windows, as a well a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (the main antagonist of the Ghostbusters franchise) perched on the roof.

Angelo’s II owner Ryan Dzimiera told Today Food that dozens of people have been stopping in front of the eatery to take photos of the spooky decorations.

“They love it,” Dzimiera said. “I’m looking out the window right now and there’s a class of kids taking pictures and standing in front of it, which is just really cool to see.”

The restaurant began its tradition of setting up elaborate inflatable holiday decorations last Christmas, with a giant Santa Claus on the roof of the building. According to Today, they also decorated the building for Easter this year and had no trouble thinking of a Halloween theme.

“It was a combination of just throwing around different ideas,” Dzimiera said. “I’ve been a fan of Ghostbusters for 30 years, so we figured we’ll just put a big Stay Puft on the roof.”

Dzimiera ordered the inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man online, but he told Today that the green tentacles were custom made by a family friend.

Locals raved about the decorations on Angelo’s II’s Facebook page.

“Love all your decorations! You make it fun to live here!” one user wrote, while another added, “Best decorating of the building yet! Had to stop and take pictures last night – and I wasn’t the only one doing so. Awesome job.”