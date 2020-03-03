Penn State Students Mourn the Closure of Local Taco Bell with Candlelight Vigil

Image zoom Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Students from Penn State University gathered together on Sunday to mourn the loss of one of their favorite late-night fast food spots: Taco Bell.

In a hilarious now-viral video posted on Barstool Sports Twitter account, crowds of students are seen paying their respects with flowers and candles in front of the abandoned restaurant, and singing “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan.

The restaurant, located on 310 East College Ave., closed unexpectedly last week leaving students and locals devastated. The fast food chain was one of the few places in the area that continued serving food until the wee hours of the morning — 3 a.m. on the weekdays and 4 a.m. on the weekends.

Prajesh Patel, a junior computer science major, organized the vigil on Facebook. “We were all shooketh after hearing about the closing of this beautiful, beautiful State College establishment,” said Patel, who wore a tortilla costume to the service, according to Penn State’s student-run Daily Collegian. “Taco Bell was our home away from home, and added spice to our life.”

According to the Facebook invite, 261 people attended the memorial service. “Being one of the best spots to spend a late night out, Taco Bell can never be replaced. We will be sharing kind words and lighting candles. Everyone is encouraged to let the world know how they feel!,” read the invitation.

The Taco Bell may be gone, but students are staying strong and plan to ‘Live Mas Forever’ in honor of the chain.