Penn Badgley's Wife Domino Kirke Celebrates His Birthday With You Cake: 'I Love Eating My Husband's Face'

Domino Kirke wished her husband Penn Badgley a happy birthday with a cheeky dessert.

In celebration of Badgley's 35th birthday — which was on Nov. 1— Kirke, 37, had New York-based baker Stacy-Ann Douge create a cake that hilariously honors his beloved character Joe Goldberg from the hit Netflix series, You.

Showing off the sweet treat on her Instagram Story Monday, Kirke revealed a berry-adorned dish that was molded in the shape of the numbers three and five. Atop the cake sat pomegranate seeds, macaroons, flowers and assorted fruit. However, the most standout part of the treat were the edible pictures of Goldberg, a stalking-obsessed serial killer, sitting atop the macaroons.

Kirke raved over the cake, writing: "Thank you @SweetsbyStacy82 I love eating my husband's face," adding a birthday cake emoji.

Kirke and Badgley tied the knot in 2018, and share baby son James, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Badgley's birthday celebration comes after fans of the actor had a celebration of their own: the return of the popular Netflix show, which premiered on Oct. 12.

Just days before the premiere, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for a season 4. The hit drama, based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novels, stars Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

Season 3 follows Badgley's Joe and Pedretti's Love as they navigate being married, new parents and serial killers in an idyllic California town.

The show has many celebrity fans, including Cardi B. Last month, the rapper and Gossip Girl alum had a total fangirl moment over each other on Twitter, which later lead to Cardi pitching an idea for how she could be included in the next season.

On Oct. 21, Cardi, 29, tweeted, "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU... Ok finish it off @Netflix," she wrote seemingly in reference to season 3 ending with Badgley's character running off to Paris to chase after another love interest.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Badgley addressed Cardi possibly joining the series, admitting to host Jimmy Kimmel: "I don't know."

"I mean, I definitely can't say, but there is actually, I believe, this is true. There's an actual Change.org petition."

Questioned by Kimmel on how he gave two conflicting answers about Cardi's possible appearance, Badgley clarified: "I can't say because I don't know."