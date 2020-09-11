Peeps Won’t Be Making Halloween or Christmas Marshmallows This Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Peeps fans will have to wait until 2021 to get their hands on the festive holiday releases again

Say it ain’t so!

Although Peeps traditionally releases seasonally-shaped marshmallow treats for Halloween and Christmas, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that won’t be possible this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just Born, the family-owned candy manufacturer behind Peeps, Mike and Ikes and Hot Tamales, confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the festive seasonal releases “will not be in stores again until 2021.”

“While PEEPS® Marshmallow Candies, MIKE AND IKE® and HOT TAMALES® would typically be available in fun shapes and packaging sizes for the Halloween and holiday seasons, unfortunately, the seasonal varieties will not be in stores again until 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the company “temporarily suspended production” earlier this year, and “resumed limited production” in May “after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates.”

In order to meet their everyday demands, the company made the “difficult decision to forgo production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.”

However, while there may not be any holiday-themed Peeps for the next few months, they’re still planning on making their usual Easter treats.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's Your Fall Guide to Navigating Your Local Farmers Market

The company also expects to return to “offering our fun seasonal shapes and packaging” for all major holidays next year, starting with Halloween.

“We look forward to being a part of seasonal traditions again next year! We have been bringing sweetness to people’s lives since 1923, and we hope to continue to do so for many years to come,” the statement continued.