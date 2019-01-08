In Willy Wonka-like fashion, Peeps is offering the chance to win a tour inside their marshmallow candy making factory.

The Peeps brand has partnered up with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (UWGLV), an organization aimed to improve lives and community conditions, with the creation of a the PEEPS Helping Peeps Sweepstakes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The grand prize of the national contest will include a trip for four to experience a behind the scenes look at the Peeps Factory in Bethlehem, PA as well as a chance to see how the iconic candy is created.

In order to win, you’ll need to do something a little different than find a lucky golden ticket.

RELATED: Peeps Coffee Creamer Has Arrived, So You Better Hop to It

Just Born Quality Confections

To be considered in the contest, the candy company is encouraging fans to make a five dollar or more donation to UWGLC, which will go towards supporting community schools.

“Although we’ve had many requests and lots of fans show up at our doors over the years, the PEEPS® factory has never been open to the public,” said Matt Pye, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Just Born Quality Confections, in a press release.

WATCH: How to Save Burnt Cookies with This Easy Hack

“We couldn’t think of a better reason to open our doors for the first time ever than by teaming up with our local United Way to help give back to the community that PEEPS calls home,” he added.

Matt Rourke/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The partnership between the two companies will help to raise funds for student programs, including initiatives to increase children’s reading scores.

“We are excited about this tremendous partnership with PEEPS, and are honored that such an iconic brand is helping us achieve our goals in our next century of giving back,” said David Lewis, President of UWGLV.

RELATED: Target Debuts New Reese’s Cookie Skillet to Spread the Love for Valentine’s Day

The sweepstakes is open now through April 8. To enter, a donation can be made to UWGLCat unitedwayglv.org/peeps or by texting “peepsunited” to 40403. The winner will be notified on or about April 12, as well as announced at United Way’s Day of Caring event on April 18.

Hop on this one-time opportunity!