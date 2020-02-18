Peeps Unveils Marshmallow-Flavored Jelly Beans for Easter — Plus 5 New Exciting Flavors

By Mary Honkus
February 18, 2020 03:07 PM
Peeps are a staple in Easter baskets across the country and this year the chick-shaped marshmallow candy is coming in a bunch of new flavors — and forms.

Peeps recently announced five exciting new flavors in their Easter collection including Root Beer Float, Froot Loops, Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon, Raspberry Dipped in Creme-Flavored Fudge, and Chocolate Pudding Bunnies.

Along with the new flavors, the company unveiled two new treats — Peeps Marshmallow Egg Hunt, which are individually wrapped mini chicks made to fit inside Easter eggs, and Peeps-flavored jelly beans.

Just Born, Peeps parent company, has been majorly expanding the marshmallow brand in different ways. For the second year, Kellogg’s will offer Peeps cereal, complete with yellow chick-shaped marshmallows, and blue and pink bunny-shaped marshmallows. International Delight is also teaming up with the candy brand to bring Peeps-flavored coffee creamer to shelves again this spring.

Peeps Root Beer Float Chicks, Chocolate Pudding Bunnies and Jelly Beans are rolling out everywhere now through Easter. The other flavors are available at select retailers, highlighted below.

Peeps Froot Loops Pop are only available at Target and Walmart for $2.19.

Peeps HOT TAMALES Fierce Cinnamon packs are only available at Kroger family stores for $3.

Peeps Delights Raspberry Dipped in Creme Flavored Fudge packs are only available at Target for $2.19.

Peeps Individually Wrapped Egg Hunt Chicks are only available at Walmart for $5.48.

