It's a Marshmallow World! Peeps Gingerbread House Kits Are Now a Thing

In case you were already planning on assembling a house made of gingerbread cookies, candy and marshmallows with your family for the holidays, you can now do so with Peeps!

The candy company announced their release of the first-ever Gingerbread Cottage Cookie Kit just in time for your holiday plans. The kit features gingerbread house cookies, a building tray, pre-made white icing and Peeps Marshmallow Trees for the yard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you desire more sweets for your cottage, the kit also contains fruity Mike and Ike and cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales candies, which you can use as decor.

RELATED: Your Comprehensive Guide to All the Holiday Snacks on Shelves This Year

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Creative Ways to Use Peeps

If you want to up the ante and add some residents to your gingerbread house, the company has also surprised fans with newly-released holiday gingerbread-flavored Gingerbread Men Peeps—though they’re sold separately from the kit.

Also on the Peeps holiday lineup this year are Reindeer-shaped Chocolate Mousse, Holiday Vanilla Creme Peep Pops and chocolate-dipped Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

The Peeps Gingerbread Cottage Cookie Kit is available on the Peeps and Company website for $14.99.