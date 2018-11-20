It's a Marshmallow World! Peeps Gingerbread House Kits Are Now a Thing

Amanda Williams
November 20, 2018 04:28 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In case you were already planning on assembling a house made of gingerbread cookies, candy and marshmallows with your family for the holidays, you can now do so with Peeps!

The candy company announced their release of the first-ever Gingerbread Cottage Cookie Kit just in time for your holiday plans. The kit features gingerbread house cookies, a building tray, pre-made white icing and Peeps Marshmallow Trees for the yard.

If you desire more sweets for your cottage, the kit also contains fruity Mike and Ike and cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales candies, which you can use as decor.

If you want to up the ante and add some residents to your gingerbread house, the company has also surprised fans with newly-released holiday gingerbread-flavored Gingerbread Men Peeps—though they’re sold separately from the kit.

Also on the Peeps holiday lineup this year are Reindeer-shaped Chocolate Mousse, Holiday Vanilla Creme Peep Pops and chocolate-dipped Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

The Peeps Gingerbread Cottage Cookie Kit is available on the Peeps and Company website for $14.99.

