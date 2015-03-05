Image zoom

When Peeps start to pop up in your grocery store, it’s a sure sign that spring is on the horizon. But this year, those marshmallow candies are also making an appearance in the dairy aisle.



That’s right, Peeps-flavored milk has arrived.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prairie Farms is bringing Peeps fanatics three Easter-themed milk flavors: Marshmallow Milk, Chocolate Marshmallow Milk and Easter Eggnog. The two marshmallow milks are reduced-fat to, you know, be healthy.

RELATED: 12 Delicious Recipes to Make with Peeps

The cartons were released throughout the Midwest this week, KSDK reports, so some folks have already gotten a taste of Easter milk.

Others are slightly more skeptical about sampling them.

This isn’t the first time Prairie Farms has released novelty milks for Easter: Last year, the Illinois-based company’s Hiland Dairy Foods brand offered jelly bean, chocolate marshmallow and Easter eggnog flavors.

We’re anxious to find out if the Peeps-flavored milk pairs well with a Peeps chocolate chip cookie. Something tells us the two are a match made in Easter heaven.

RELATED: 25 Easter Egg Designs To Dye For

—Morgan Gibson

