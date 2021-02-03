The family-owned candy manufacturer had to “temporarily suspended production” in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Peeps Are Back! The Marshmallow Treats Return with New Flavors for Spring After a Pandemic Hiatus

While blooming flowers are usually the first sign that spring is coming, this year that might be upstaged by the return of Peeps.

On Wednesday, Just Born Quality Confections confirmed they would be releasing their beloved seasonally-shaped marshmallow treats in time for Easter.

"PEEPS is back and better than ever! We're thrilled to be returning this Spring to fulfill special Easter traditions, no matter how you plan on celebrating this year," Brand Manager Caitlin Servian said in a statement.

In addition to returning fan-favorite flavors, Peeps-lovers can look forward to two "delectable new flavors" — Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and the Froot Loops Flavored Pop — which will be available nationwide.

The Pennsylvania-based candy manufacturer also teased an "exciting" partnership coming this February with "another adorable retailer for the Easter season."

"Fans should also keep an eye out," a press release read.

Just Born, which is also behind Mike and Ikes and Hot Tamales, first confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2020 that the festive seasonal releases would "not be in stores again until 2021."

"While PEEPS® Marshmallow Candies, MIKE AND IKE® and HOT TAMALES® would typically be available in fun shapes and packaging sizes for the Halloween and holiday seasons, unfortunately, the seasonal varieties will not be in stores again until 2021," the company said in a statement at the time.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the company "temporarily suspended production" earlier this year, and "resumed limited production" in May "after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates."

In order to meet their everyday demands, the company made the "difficult decision to forgo production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day."