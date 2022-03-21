Fans of the marshmallow chicks can pick from a variety of colors, chocolate dips, and toppings

You Can Customize Your Own Peeps Flavors for Easter This Year

Spring is finally here which means the flowers are blooming, days are getting longer and Peeps are back.

The marshmallow brand recently announced My Peeps, an option for fans to design their own Peeps. The chicks can be customized to look and taste how customers want with a choice of colors, chocolate dips and toppings.

First, marshmallow lovers select the chick color (either yellow, pink, or blue), then fans can choose a dark, milk, or white chocolate dip that sits on the bottom half of the treat. Lastly, they decide on round confetti sprinkles, nonpareil sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut topping.

The personalized order comes in two boxes of six chicks for $29.95, and is now available on peepsandcompany.com while supplies last.

My PEEPS Box Credit: PEEPS

"Year after year, we've seen our fans take classic Peeps Chicks to the next level by adding their own dips and toppings, which sparked the idea to create a convenient new way for fans to enjoy our marshmallow candies exactly to their liking," said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps, in a press release.