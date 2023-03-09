Pedro Pascal's Starbucks Order Goes Viral: 'Daddy Needs His Coffee'

The Mandalorian star's drink label, containing a whopping amount of caffeine, was captured on video as he signed an autograph for a fan

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 9, 2023 09:23 PM
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pedro Pascal likes his coffee order supercharged — and then some.

The Mandalorian star, 47, is going viral with fans on social media due to an unexpected source: A screenshot of his Starbucks cup, captured on video in February as he signed an autograph for a fan.

The short clip, posted by TikToker @alexafromspace, shows Pascal being stopped on the street and asked to put his signature on an action figure from the Disney+ series.

Keen-eyed fans noticed the large Starbucks drink the actor was clutching. In a follow-up video, the TikToker focuses on the drink's label, listing out its contents.

Turns out Pascal ordered an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots. For reference, one shot of espresso contains about 63 mg of caffeine, which puts his drink at close to 400 mg of caffeine in total.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 400 milligrams a day is a safe amount for healthy adults. That's equivalent to about four or five cups of regular coffee.

Reactions to the clip marveled at Pascal's seemingly intense tolerance. "IS HE OKAY," wondered one fan in the comments, while another stated, "Our mans is CAFFEINATED."

RELATED VIDEO: Former 'Game of Thrones' Star, Pedro Pascal, Reveals How Matt Damon's Daughter Is One Tough Critic!

The owner of the account herself titled the clip: "Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders."

Luckily, the video also showed that Pascal had a bottle of water under one arm, which he could presumably dilute his super-powered coffee order with.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Mandalorian's third season returned on March 1 and drops new episodes Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Disney+. The trailer shows off how Pascal's character Din Djarin deals with possessing the Darksaber, created by the first Mandalorian Jedi.

Related Articles
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Doesn't Want to Do 'Awkward' 'Mandalorian' Voice in Person for Kids: 'It Is So Creepy'
Panera charged lemonade
Panera Customer Goes Viral After Realizing Their Lemonade Contains More Caffeine Than 4 Espressos
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
Sarah Michelle Gellar Pedro Pascal Buffy
Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Winking 'Buffy' Throwback with Pedro Pascal
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Calls Sarah Michelle Gellar an 'Incredibly Kind' Costar After 'Buffy' Throwback
Pedro Pascal, Grogu, Bella Ramsey
Pedro Pascal Thinks 'The Mandalorian's' Grogu Would 'Be Best Friends' with Ellie from 'The Last of Us'
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the film set of the 'Wolves' ; Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3
Can Pedro Pascal Make a Grandma Cardigan Hot? He (and Some Former Sexiest Men Alive) Are Trying
Mariah Carey
All the Celebs and Companies Ready for Christmas Right Now
Mom Goes Viral for Sharing Daughter's Eleanor Roosevelt Obsession After a Class Presentation
Mom Goes Viral for Documenting Daughter's Growing Eleanor Roosevelt Obsession After School Project
Mom Goes Viral for Sharing Daughter's Original Composition on TikTok, Asking Musicians to Play It. https://www.tiktok.com/@meems1980/video/7201251117970427182. meems1980/Tiktok
Mom Goes Viral for Sharing Daughter's Original Composition on TikTok, Asking Musicians to Play It
tiktok-chefs
All of the TikTok Chefs and Food Stars You Should Be Following Right Now
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
the mandalorian (2020)
'The Mandalorian' Fans Spot Season 2 Goof Similar to 'Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup