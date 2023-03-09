Pedro Pascal's Starbucks Order Goes Viral: 'Daddy Needs His Coffee'

Pedro Pascal likes his coffee order supercharged — and then some.

The Mandalorian star, 47, is going viral with fans on social media due to an unexpected source: A screenshot of his Starbucks cup, captured on video in February as he signed an autograph for a fan.

The short clip, posted by TikToker @alexafromspace, shows Pascal being stopped on the street and asked to put his signature on an action figure from the Disney+ series.

Keen-eyed fans noticed the large Starbucks drink the actor was clutching. In a follow-up video, the TikToker focuses on the drink's label, listing out its contents.

Turns out Pascal ordered an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots. For reference, one shot of espresso contains about 63 mg of caffeine, which puts his drink at close to 400 mg of caffeine in total.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 400 milligrams a day is a safe amount for healthy adults. That's equivalent to about four or five cups of regular coffee.

Reactions to the clip marveled at Pascal's seemingly intense tolerance. "IS HE OKAY," wondered one fan in the comments, while another stated, "Our mans is CAFFEINATED."

The owner of the account herself titled the clip: "Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders."

Luckily, the video also showed that Pascal had a bottle of water under one arm, which he could presumably dilute his super-powered coffee order with.

The Mandalorian's third season returned on March 1 and drops new episodes Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Disney+. The trailer shows off how Pascal's character Din Djarin deals with possessing the Darksaber, created by the first Mandalorian Jedi.