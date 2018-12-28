Holiday Hangover Cure? Pedialyte Debuts a Fizzy Drink for Adults

Pedialyte, the electrolyte-filled drink for babies and children, has created a sparkling beverage that appears to be aimed at adults.

The product, called Sparkling Rush, is a powder packet that comes in two flavors, cherry or grape, and are meant to be a “a fizzy way to quickly replenish fluids and electrolytes lost to dehydration.” According to the directions, one packet should slowly be added to every 16 o.z. of cold water.

Pedialyte says the powder is clear, free of artificial coloring, and “great tasting.”

Over the last few years, Pedialyte has subtly targeted adult audiences as a hangover reliever in commercials and advertisements—in 2015, adult usage of the product spiked by 60 percent, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company’s website however states the drink is “not a hangover cure,” but “can help with the dehydration you may experience after a couple of cocktails.”

“Truth is, there’s no magic potion to cure a hangover; the only way to avoid feeling terrible is to drink less. This doesn’t mean you need to ‘give-in’ to feeling terrible and let it ruin your day,” the website says.

“Pedialyte is not a hangover cure, but alcohol is a diuretic — which means the more alcohol you drink, the more you pee. And if you don’t replace the fluids you’ve lost, then even a couple of drinks at happy hour, or a few glasses of wine at book club, may lead to dehydration (which can contribute to you feeling extra terrible),” it continues.

“If you’re feeling tired, have a headache, or are experiencing other signs of dehydration after a couple drinks, See the Lyte and rehydrate with Pedialyte to feel better fast.”

The packets come in boxes of 6 are available for purchase online for $10.99.

