There's an Official Peanuts Cookbook Coming Out! Get the Recipe for 'Charlie Brownies'

Good grief, do we have news for you.

Charles Shulz’ iconic characters are coming together to share their best recipes in the upcoming Peanuts Family Cookbook: Delicious Dishes for Kids to Make with Their Favorite Grown-Ups, set to his shelves this fall. This is the first Peanuts recipe collection since the original Peanuts Cook Book, which has become a cult favorite among collectors, was released in 1969.

The book is split into four sections: Breakfast; Soups, Salads and Snacks; Easy Meals; and Desserts (the most robust of the categories). Dishes are themed around Charlie Brown and the gang and their most memorable character traits, like Snoopy’s Grrr…nola, Lucy’s Lemon-Aid, Linus’s Pigs in a Blanket, Frieda’s Naturally Curly Pesto Pasta, and Charlie Brownies (full recipe below). Staying true to the feel of the comics, all of the dishes in the book are illustrated rather than photographed.

And because the Peanuts are an omnipresent force in American households during the holidays, there are also festive recipes to get you in the spirit while you blast those Vince Guaraldi jams, including the Great Pumpkin Pie, Peppermint Patty Candy Cane Cookies and Snoopy’s Christmas Cookies.

The book will hit stores on October 9, but you can preorder now and knock some Christmas gifts off your list early.

Charlie Brownies Recipe

Makes 9 large brownies

½ cup unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

3 oz. unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped

1 cup sugar

¼ tsp. salt

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¾ cup cake flour, sifted

¾ cup bittersweet chocolate chips

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

2. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the butter and unsweetened chocolate. Heat, stirring often, until melted, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar and salt. Add the eggs and vanilla and stir well until blended. Stir in the chips.

3. Pour the batter into the prepared dish and spread evenly. Bake the brownies until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out almost completely clean, about 30 minutes. Do not overbake. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before cutting into 2½-inch squares. Store the cut brownies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.