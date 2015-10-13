M&M’s Is Letting Fans Vote for the New Peanut Flavor — See the Finalists

Just when you thought election season couldn’t get any more intense, our country is faced with a new crucial decision: Which of these candies is best?



In March, M&M’s is launching the (very straightforward-ly named) “Vote For Your Favorite Peanut” campaign, which will pit the classic Peanut M&M’s that we all know and love against three new flavor contenders: Chili Nut, Coffee Nut, and Honey Nut.

From March 1 to June 17, fans will be encouraged to buy and taste all four and then vote on their favorite. According to the press release, the winner will be available in “open stock” by August 2016 and then in “mixed display cases” by September.

The company has not shied away from diversifying their flavor portfolio in the past, recently announcing new seasonal additions like pecan pie and pumpkin spice — but this is the first time they have shaken up the Peanut M&M category.

And while we are as excited as anyone about new peanut possibilities, it does beg the question: How can any of these newbies outshine the chocolate-y, nutty perfection of the original? And, in the case that all of them fail to do so, will they all be banished to the sad land of forgotten food spinoffs (looking at you, 3-D Doritos) — or will the runner up still get a spot on the shelf?

