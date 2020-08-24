Peaches Are Being Recalled After CDC Links Fruit to Salmonella Outbreak Infecting 68 People

According to the CDC, the peaches were sold in stores like Target, Aldi, Wegmans and Kroger

Health officials are urging consumers to discard their supply of peaches amid a Salmonella outbreak.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted that the fruits have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis that has sickened at least 68 people across nine states. The tainted produced is tied back to the Fresno, California, supplier Prima Wawona Packing Company LLC who packed them starting on June 1, according to the CDC.

The experts said not to eat the peaches, and to either throw them away or return them to the grocery store. If unsure whether the peaches originated from Wawona (sold individually and in bags), the CDC says to simply discard the peaches to be safe.

Peaches included in the recall were known to have been sold at stores like Target, Aldi, Wegmans and Kroger, per the CDC. Of the 68 confirmed cases so far reported, there were 14 hospitalizations and zero deaths. The infections date between June 29 and Aug. 3.

"Wash and sanitize places where peaches were stored, including countertops and refrigerator drawers or shelves," said the CDC.

The Food and Drug Administration also reported the peach recall. Prima Wawona vice president of technical operations George Nikolich saying in a statement: “We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers. We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high-quality fruit.”

According to the CDC, common symptoms associated with a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. Illnesses tend to last four to seven days, and most recover with no treatment necessary.

In severe cases, hospitalization is required, as the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and throughout the body. Those most susceptible to an extreme case are kids under 5, adults over 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

The peach recall comes just weeks after a widespread recall of onions following another Salmonella outbreak.

The FDA said earlier this month that Progressive Produce LLC and various grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Ralph's, have issued a recall of red, white, yellow and sweet onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, which has been determined as the likely source of the outbreak.