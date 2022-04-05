Paula Patton Responds After Athlete Ashley Spencer Roasts Her Mom's Fried Chicken Recipe

"It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things," Paula Patton responded after Ashley Spencer critiqued Patton’s family recipe

Paula Patton might be frying chicken but her technique is getting roasted online.

Patton's 5-minute Instagram cooking video from March recently resurfaced after athlete Ashley Spencer comedically critiqued the actress's recipe in a now-viral TikTok. In the clip, the Sacrifice actress is sharing her mother's fried chicken, which uses some questionable methods, according to Spencer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm going to make my mom's famous fried chicken," Patton says at the start of the video. She continues to explain that the first step is to clean the chicken with cold water.

Spencer, an Olympic bronze medalist, responded with furrowed eyebrows, "Just cold water? That chicken ain't clean."

Patton then puts all-purpose flour in a ziplock bag before putting batches of the chicken pieces into the flour. While Patton is shaking the raw chicken in the bag of plain flour, the track star cocked her head while asking, "You've got dirty flour and unseasoned chicken. Where's the seasoning?"

Spencer's confusion only continues while watching Patton place the flour-coated chicken pieces into hot oil and then add the seasoning. Much to Spencer's dismay, Patton sprinkles seasoning salt, pepper and paprika on the chicken in the oil.

"In the grease?" Spencer asks. "Your mama did this? You're seasoning grease."

After this, Patton then flips each piece of chicken before repeating the seasoning step on the other side. "The spices fell off in the grease!" Spencer laughs. "Look at the grease!"

Patton cuts into the final dish and it was a little pinker than Spencer's liking. "Paula, don't eat that. I think your mama is joking," she says.

Patton responded to the new attention in a follow-up video on Tuesday, and appears to be taking the criticism in stride.

"I'm in Mexico with my son and I woke up and people were like, 'Did you see on Instagram and TikTok and Twitter they're talking about the way you fry chicken?' And I was like, 'Oh no, what!'" she starts the video. "That's okay I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it, it might look crazy, it is the way we do it. My mom taught me it, it's my mom's recipe."

Patton continues by saying she thoroughly washed her chicken even if the video doesn't show it completely, especially because she served the chicken at her son's school. (Patton shares son Julian Fuego, 11, with ex-husband Robin Thicke.)