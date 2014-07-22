Have you outfitted your iPad with a butter-proof case yet? We recommend something sturdy if you're one of the Paula Deen fans locking in your dollars Tuesday to get access to Deen's new online cooking network.

Exclusive: Get the First Look at Paula Deen's New Cooking Network

Pre-registration for The Paula Deen Network is now open, gaining you 14 free days of Deen cooking demos, decorating tips, game shows and more when the network officially launches September 24. (After the trial, subscriptions are $7.99 a month.)

“You never know what unexpected moments will happen [on camera], whether we have some surprise guests to my dogs, pigs and goats running through the kitchen,” Deen tells PEOPLE.

She’s not kidding — in this exclusive clip, the Southern chef kisses a pig and bleats like a goat (several times) before showing the audience how to make blueberry limeade.

Deen is certainly ready to move forward from her rocky break with Food Network last year, and seems confident that her viewers are, too. “I am just so thrilled to take my fans on this amazing adventure,” she tells PEOPLE.

Her new network lineup includes One Dish, Three Ways, a Pictionary-like game called Sketch Your Supper andahealth-conscious show called Paula Cooking Light.

“I’m a Southern girl, so of course I love me some butter, but moderation is key,” says Deen, who was diagnosed with Type II diabetes. “There are so many delicious recipes that you can tweak to be more healthy while still tasting just as yummy!”

Up next for the chef: opening Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, this fall.