Paul Scheer is about to make your nights a whole lot cooler.

The comedian partnered up with Pepsi’s 1893 to help celebrate the launch of its two new flavors — and he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to delicious cocktails.

“I think a lot of people know me for being a flavor ambassador, I think that’s the thing that will probably be on my gravestone,” the actor joked with PEOPLE at The Dead Rabbit in New York City Wednesday night. “I think what I always find with cocktails is that they can have an overtly syrupy taste, and I feel like these next generation of colas let the liquors shine through, but they also have a nice distinct flavor.”

The Fresh Off the Boat actor served as the night’s bartender as he made a variety of different 1893 inspires drinks. But there was one cocktail that especially stood out above the rest — the Kalimotxo.

“I’d never had that before, it’s like a red wine and cola mix and it’s really big in Spain,” Scheer said. “It’s like a nice summer drink. It’s kind of like a better version of sangria. It really might be the next biggest thing.”

1893 Kalimotxo Cocktail

3 or 4 oz dry red wine (preferably Spanish)

3 or 4 oz. cola

1 squeeze of lemon juice, plus a slice for serving