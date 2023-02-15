Paul Rudd (Who Owns a Candy Shop!) Says These Candies Are Underrated

The next time you watch one of Paul Rudd's movies, try pairing it with one of his favorite candies.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, 53, says that he has "the candy taste of a seven-year-old child."

"The long tube of bottle caps? I can't get them because I'll eat the whole tube of bottle caps, or I'll eat the entire tube of the fruit Mentos," says the actor, who owns Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, N.Y. with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. "They're amazing."

The Only Murders in the Building actor lists his favorite candies as Hot Tamales and Mike and Ikes. But he's also "way down with" chocolate.

"I'll tell you what is a really unheralded candy that is another one of my all-time faves: the white Tic Tac. There's a little hint of vanilla or something in it that is really low-key fantastic," Rudd tells PEOPLE. "Everyone knows the orange Tic Tacs — they crush, they're so damn great. But white? If you had to go, 'Which one do you like better?'—that's a real Sophie's choice for me."

Rudd and Morgan and their wives, Hilarie Burton and Julie Rudd, started out as customers at Samuel's Sweet Shop. They only stepped in when the original owner, Ira Gutner, died in 2014.

Now with the stars' help and the publicity surrounding their ties to the store, the upstate New York shop has become a hot spot.

In addition to items like chocolate-covered sea salt caramel popcorn and coconut curry cashews, the store also sells a candy package called "Paul's Favorites Sampler." This includes a marshmallow with Rudd's face printed on it, dark chocolate bark, candy bricks and Clodhoppers — which are peanut butter, pretzels and graham crackers in milk chocolate and described by Rudd on the website as "so delicious they actually make me angry."

Morgan and Burton also have specialty candy packs available online.

