Paul O'Neill's English Tea Sandwiches

The Executive Head Chef at Cliveden House in Berkshire, England, serves these during the hotel's traditional afternoon tea.
Paul O’Neill’s Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
¼ cup salted butter, softened
8 dark brown or pumpernickel bread slices
¼ lb. thinly sliced cold-smoked salmon, cut into 16 pieces
½ cup crème fraîche
½ medium English cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
Spread butter evenly on bread slices. Place smoked salmon on buttered sides of 4 slices. Top salmon evenly with crème fraîche and cucumber slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cover with remaining 4 bread slices. Trim crusts, and cut each into 3 rectangular finger sandwiches.
Serves: 8
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Paul O’Neill’s Egg-Salad Tea Sandwiches
4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
¼ cup salted butter, softened
8 white sandwich bread slices
Stir together eggs, mayonnaise, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Spread butter evenly on bread slices. Spread egg mixture on 4 bread slices; top with remaining slices. Trim crusts, and cut each into 3 rectangular finger sandwiches.
Serves: 8
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes