Paul O'Neill's English Tea Sandwiches

The Executive Head Chef at Cliveden House in Berkshire, England, serves these during the hotel’s traditional afternoon tea.

Paul O’Neill’s Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Tea Sandwiches

¼ cup salted butter, softened

8 dark brown or pumpernickel bread slices

¼ lb. thinly sliced cold-smoked salmon, cut into 16 pieces

½ cup crème fraîche

½ medium English cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

Spread butter evenly on bread slices. Place smoked salmon on buttered sides of 4 slices. Top salmon evenly with crème fraîche and cucumber slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cover with remaining 4 bread slices. Trim crusts, and cut each into 3 rectangular finger sandwiches.

Serves: 8

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Paul O’Neill’s Egg-Salad Tea Sandwiches

4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

¼ cup salted butter, softened

8 white sandwich bread slices

Stir together eggs, mayonnaise, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Spread butter evenly on bread slices. Spread egg mixture on 4 bread slices; top with remaining slices. Trim crusts, and cut each into 3 rectangular finger sandwiches.

Serves: 8

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes