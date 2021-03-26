The book, out June 29, will feature over 90 plant-based recipes and some of the McCartneys' favorite family stories

Paul McCartney and Family Will Release a Cookbook Filled with His Late Wife Linda's Recipes

Paul McCartney is honoring his late wife Linda's love for meat-free cooking with a new cookbook.

The famed singer, 78, along with daughters Mary, 51, and Stella, 49, will release Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul, a cookbook featuring a collection of Linda's best-loved recipes reimagined for the modern cook.

The cookbook, out June 29, will "bring Linda's kitchen up to date, reinventing her best-loved recipes for the plant-based cook, alongside their favorite family stories and the dishes that they now eat at home," according to a press release.

Linda, Paul's first wife who died in 1998, introduced the family to the practice of vegetarian cooking and eating.

LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Voracious

"An original food pioneer, Linda believed in great-tasting, wholesome, meat-free food, and embraced kindness and compassion in everything she did," the press release reads.

Along with Linda's reimagined recipes, the cookbook will include personal stories and intimate family photos spanning three decades.

"Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it," Paul said in a release. "At home, she would cook for the family and these recipes have been now brought up to date for a modern audience, so they're all now plant-based and fabulous."

LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN Image zoom Credit: Paul McCartney/Courtesy Voracious

"In the book there are family photographs and stories from those days, and of course lots of great, beautiful-tasting healthy recipes," he added. "So I hope this book inspires conversations about sustainability and about modern living amongst people besides also just giving them some great recipes to eat."

Some of the family favorite recipes included in the book are Linda's "American-style" pancakes, chili non-carne, sausage rolls and shepherd's pie.

Paul, Mary and Stella also include some of the dishes they make the most at home, such as pad Thai, pulled jackfruit burgers, Panzanella salad and crunchy pecan cookies.