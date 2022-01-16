GBBO Judge Paul Hollywood Looks Unrecognizable in Beardless Throwback Snap from the '90s
Paul Hollywood, is that you?
The 55-year-old Great British Bake Off judge wowed Instagram followers on Saturday with a throwback shot of himself during his younger days.
Sporting a white T-shirt and a chain around his neck, a youthful Hollywood flashes a big grin for the camera. Noticeably absent are his signature silver locks and trademark facial hair that fans of the celebrity baker have grown accustomed to on GBBO.
"Brother has just sent me this from 92/93 I think, no beard !! 😂" he captioned the snap.
Fans were also quick to point out the younger Hollywood's resemblance to the Baldwin brothers (Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen) in the comments section.
One fan wrote, "A look of the Baldwin brothers 🔥??" while another asked, "You sure that's not a young Baldwin brother?! 😂" "Lies, that's a missing Baldwin brother!" another follower joked.
Hollywood remains the show's sole castmember to appear in all 12 seasons across multiple networks. He currently judges opposite Prue Leith, who replaced Dame Mary Berry in 2017.
In addition to Hollywood and Leith, comedians Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas host the series, which crowned its most recent winner in late 2021.
The Great British Bake Off is expected to return to Channel 4 for season 13 later this year.