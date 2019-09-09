Paul Hollywood Could Face Off Against Ex-Girlfriend and Ex-Wife in Separate Court Cases: Report

Image zoom Paul Hollywood David M. Benett/Getty Images for Fortnum & Mason

Talk about a case of the ex.

Paul Hollywood and his ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, whom he split from earlier this summer, could be headed to court, according to a report from The Mail on Sunday.

Things grew contentious between The Great British Bake Off judge, 53, and Monteys-Fullam, 24, following their breakup earlier this summer.

In a since-deleted post from last month, Hollywood—without naming Monteys-Fullam—seemed to insinuate that she had engaged in “selling stories” and “continuously courting the paps,” according to the Huffington Post U.K.

Monteys-Fullam went on to push back, publishing a statement to her own Instagram account where she said she was “very disappointed and distressed by false and highly defamatory statements that Paul has made against me online since our breakup.”

“I have had no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to pursue legal proceedings against Paul in order to obtain vindication. I have never courted publicity over my relationship with Paul and I am deeply disappointed that the relationship has ended in this way,” she added.

According to The Mail on Sunday, neither Hollywood nor Monteys-Fullam are willing to back down, which could lead to a future legal battle.

“Paul’s view is that Summer hasn’t got a leg to stand on and he is in no mood to give in to this,” a source told the outlet. “He doesn’t intend to apologize nor indeed pay Summer any money, because he believes his words were true. The ball is now in Summer’s court and she isn’t giving in either.”

A representative for Hollywood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hollywood and Monteys-Fullam split after she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to the Evening Standard.

“I asked Summer to sign an NDA as is standard practice in order to protect Paul’s family and their private lives,” Hollywood’s solicitor Tom Amlot told the U.K. outlet in August. “Summer insisted that she had no intention of selling any stories to the press and declined.”

“I think that her refusal to discuss or sign it caused concern, understandably, so it’s not entirely surprising that they have gone their separate ways,” he added.

Image zoom (L-R) Paul and Alexandra Hollywood Dave J Hogan/Getty

Hollywood is also set to go to court to settle his divorce from ex-wife Alexandra, according to The Mail on Sunday. The pair split in 2017 after 20 years of marriage, according to Fox News.

They first separated in 2013 after Paul admitted to having an affair, although the couple eventually reconciled, the outlet reported.

In July, they were granted a divorce, according to the Evening Standard. The outlet previously reported that although the pair had disputes over their financial settlement, lawyers representing Paul said an agreement had been reached.