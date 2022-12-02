Lifestyle Food Paul Hollywood 'Can't Take the Portion Sizes' of American Desserts vs. British Ones The Great British Bake Off judge also revealed his "only gripe" with American beverages as he and costar Prue Leith discussed how the country differs from the British food scene By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 03:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty The U.S. might be a little too sweet for Paul Hollywood's blood. In an interview with Eater, the Great British Bake Off judge, 56, revealed his "only gripe" with America's culinary scene as he and costar Prue Leith discussed how it differs from the U.K., particularly when it comes to tickling their sweet tooth. "It's a little bit sweeter than British baking," Hollywood said. "However sweet they are, I do enjoy them. I just can't take the portion sizes that get offered. That's all." Paul Hollywood's Focaccia Pugliese with Tomatoes & Garlic He did note that he loves America's tendency to "celebrate their local food," noting the Mississippi mud pie as a prime example. "But essentially, the two are very, very similar. The history of American baking has its original roots somewhere in Europe, and it's changed over the years as it's been passed down through the generations and been tweaked. It's become a specifically American thing," Hollywood explained. Mark Bourdillon/Netflix Hollywood also expressed his distaste for the beverage offerings. "My only gripe is that you just can't make tea in America," he said. Added Leith, 82: "I find it really distressing that it's almost impossible to get milk for tea." "You might get half-and-half, but you're mostly offered creamer. When I was young, Americans drank milk in a glass," she said. "It was an option like coffee or tea, and we always laughed that the Americans drank so much milk. "Now if you ask for a latte, they assume it's going to be oat milk or something else. And when you say no, I'd like regular milk, they look astonished. Milk out of a cow is what I want!" Leith added. RELATED VIDEO: From the Good Cakes to the Bad Cakes and the Camaraderie in Between: Why We Love "The Great British Baking Show" The Great British Bake Off finished airing its 13th season (10th in the U.S.) last month, when Syabira Yusoff was named the winner. Hollywood has served as a judge on the competition series since it premiered in 2010, and he was joined by Leith during season 8 in 2017. For The Great American Baking Show, the U.S. adaptation airing on the Roku Channel, Hollywood and Leith are joined by hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry