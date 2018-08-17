The executive chef of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar shares a popular side dish from the menu

Patrick Rebholz’s Ranch Cucumber & Tomato Salad

1 small red beet, peeled and roughly chopped

¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2½ Tbsp. granulated sugar

1½ Tbsp. kosher salt

5 medium shallots, thinly sliced

4 English cucumbers, sliced into half-moons

12 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. ranch dressing mix (from 1 [1-oz.] envelope)

1 tsp. black pepper

1. Place beet, 1¾ cups water, vinegar, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; simmer until beet is tender when pierced with a fork, about 25 minutes.

2. Transfer beet with cooking liquid to a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure lid on blender, and place a clean towel over opening in lid to prevent splatters. Process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Strain and discard solids; allow strained beet mixture to cool slightly.

3. Place shallots in a bowl; pour cooled beet mixture over. Cover, and let stand at room temperature at least 2 hours, or cover and refrigerate up to 1 week.

4. Toss together cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olive oil, ranch dressing mix and pepper in a large bowl until coated. Top with pickled shallots, and serve.

Serves: 8

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 3 hours (includes pickling time)