Patrick Dempsey Jokes Martha Stewart Is 'Partying a Bit Too Much' During Reunion with Ellen Pompeo

The former Grey's Anatomy costars walked the red carpet at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday

Published on September 12, 2022 01:17 PM
ellen pompeo, patrick dempsey, martha stewart
Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty; The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA; Bryan Steffy/Getty

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo had all sorts of catching up to do during an impromptu reunion this weekend. And while they didn't speak about Dempsey's new blonde look, they did dish about another famous blonde — Martha Stewart.

During the D23 Expo in Anaheim Friday, Dempsey took the microphone from Yahoo's Kevin Plowly on the red carpet to chat with his former Grey's Anatomy costar. As they discussed Pompeo's recent trip to Las Vegas, she brought up going to Stewart's new restaurant located on the Strip.

"Oh I love Vegas. I just went and saw the new Bruno Mars Silk Sonic concert and Martha Stewart's new restaurant, the Bedford. Amazing," she told Dempsey, later adding, "That baked potato with caviar at the restaurant is right up your alley.

From there, Dempsey asked Pompeo playful questions about the 81-year-old lifestyle legend. "How is Martha doing? She looks like she's a little tipsy sometimes. She's like partying a bit too much, Martha," he joked as Pompeo laughed. "But she's, what? 90? So it's great. She should."

The actress joined the all-in-good-fun conversation. "Did you see yesterday she posed topless with just an apron on?" Pompeo said, to which Dempsey responded, "And she looked great by the way."

"Amazing! She's so gorgeous," Pompeo added.

This month, PEOPLE spoke with Stewart about her new campaign with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters where she is wearing an apron — and nothing else.

As a former model, Stewart told PEOPLE that she is open to sharing sultry photos. "I started modeling when I was a young girl and if the job called for any bit of nudity in any way, I could go with it, it's okay. I'm not embarrassed about it," she said.

While "it wasn't so much of a challenge" for her to strip down even now, Stewart explained that some doubts did creep in: "I thought, 'Oh gosh, am I going to look good enough?'"

Ultimately she is happy with the end result. "I try to stay in good shape, and I think I looked very passable in those lovely photos," she said, adding that she practices "pilates, exercises, swimming and horseback riding two times a week."

