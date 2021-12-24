Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos

"Tacos gobernador de camarón, or governor shrimp tacos, are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla," says the chef and author of Treasures of the Mexican Table. "They are irresistibly delicious and messy, and the cheese creates an inviting crust as it melts."

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Christopher Testani

Recipe Summary test

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
"Shrimp are still plump with a crunch and they are covered in a very seasoned vegetable mix," says chef Pati Jinich. "The tastes are smoky, lightly spicy and a tad sweet from the chipotles in adobo."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter in a large skillet over medium high. Once it melts and begins to foam, add onion and poblano; cook until wilted, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato; cook until it begins to soften, about 1 minute. Stir in adobo sauce, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute.

  • Add shrimp; cook until they are just cooked through and change color, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape filling into a bowl to stop shrimp from cooking.

  • Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium low for at least 5 minutes. Heat tortillas, 1 or 2 at a time, about 1 minute per side. Place about 2 tablespoons of the shredded cheese on each warm tortilla. Once cheese begins to melt, add about ⅓ cup of the shrimp mixture; fold in half, and continue heating, turning occasionally, until cheese has melted and tortillas are lightly brown and have become crispy, about 2 minutes. Serve with salsa and guacamole.

