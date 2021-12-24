Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium low for at least 5 minutes. Heat tortillas, 1 or 2 at a time, about 1 minute per side. Place about 2 tablespoons of the shredded cheese on each warm tortilla. Once cheese begins to melt, add about ⅓ cup of the shrimp mixture; fold in half, and continue heating, turning occasionally, until cheese has melted and tortillas are lightly brown and have become crispy, about 2 minutes. Serve with salsa and guacamole.