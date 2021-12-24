Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos
"Tacos gobernador de camarón, or governor shrimp tacos, are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla," says the chef and author of Treasures of the Mexican Table. "They are irresistibly delicious and messy, and the cheese creates an inviting crust as it melts."
Gallery
Credit: Christopher Testani
Recipe Summary test
"Shrimp are still plump with a crunch and they are covered in a very seasoned vegetable mix," says chef Pati Jinich. "The tastes are smoky, lightly spicy and a tad sweet from the chipotles in adobo."
"Tacos gobernador de camarón, or governor shrimp tacos, are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla," says the author of Treasures of the Mexican Table. "They are irresistibly delicious and messy, and the cheese creates an inviting crust as it melts."