Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos
"Tacos gobernador de camarón, or governor shrimp tacos, are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla," says the chef and author of Treasures of the Mexican Table. "They are irresistibly delicious and messy, and the cheese creates an inviting crust as it melts."
Credit: Christopher Testani
"Shrimp are still plump with a crunch and they are covered in a very seasoned vegetable mix," says chef Pati Jinich. "The tastes are smoky, lightly spicy and a tad sweet from the chipotles in adobo."
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 medium white onion, thinly sliced
- 1 poblano chile, seeded and thinly sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tomato, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons adobo sauce from canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 ½ lbs.s large peeled, deveined raw shrimp, cut into large chunks
- 12 (6-in.) soft corn or flour tortillas
- 10 oz.s Monterey Jack, mozzarella or Oaxaca cheese, grated (about 2½ cups)
- Salsa and guacamole
Directions
- Step 1Heat butter in a large skillet over medium high. Once it melts and begins to foam, add onion and poblano; cook until wilted, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato; cook until it begins to soften, about 1 minute. Stir in adobo sauce, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute.
- Step 2Add shrimp; cook until they are just cooked through and change color, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape filling into a bowl to stop shrimp from cooking.
- Step 3Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium low for at least 5 minutes. Heat tortillas, 1 or 2 at a time, about 1 minute per side. Place about 2 tablespoons of the shredded cheese on each warm tortilla. Once cheese begins to melt, add about ⅓ cup of the shrimp mixture; fold in half, and continue heating, turning occasionally, until cheese has melted and tortillas are lightly brown and have become crispy, about 2 minutes. Serve with salsa and guacamole.