Passenger Traveling to Australia Fined $1,874 for Bringing Undeclared McMuffins Into the Country

A passenger traveling to Australia is facing a steep fine.

On Monday, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry revealed an unnamed passenger flying from Bali to the Australia was charged 2,664 Australian dollars ($1,874 in U.S. currency) after they flew into Darwin airport with a ham croissant and two egg and beef sausage McMuffins from a McDonalds in Bali.

The hefty fine comes one month after Australia's government announced new biosecurity regulations after Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) spread in Indonesia, including Bali.

According to a statement on the official government website, an airport detector dog, Zinta, found the food products, which will be tested for FMD before they are "destroyed."

"This will be the most expensive [McDonald's] meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught," Minister Murray Watt of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said in a statement.

He added, "Australia is FMD-free, and we want it to stay that way.

The McDonald's incident isn't the first food-related fine to come out of Australia this summer.

In July, Jessica Lee, a 19-year-old from Australia was charged $1,844 for keeping a footlong chicken and lettuce sandwich from Subway from a layover in Singapore in her purse, per the Washington Post.

Lee detailed what happened in a TikTok video, saying she didn't realize she also needed to declare items in her purse and only accounted for items in her luggage.

The sandwich giant commented on her first TikTok recounting her experience and subsequently reached out with Subway-themed merch and a gift card worth the same price of her fine.