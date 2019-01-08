Paris' First Nude Restaurant to Close Because of a Lack of Customers

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty
placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
January 08, 2019 03:54 PM

Just over a year after opening, Paris’ first nudist restaurant is closing down.

The owners of O’naturel, Mike and Stephane Saada, tell DailyMail their business failed to attract enough customers to remain open.

“We will only remember the good times, meeting beautiful people and customers who were delighted to share exceptional moments,” the 42-year-old twins said.

According to The Independent, after people enter the restaurant, they are asked to remove all of their clothes and leave them in a wardrobe before they join the seating area, which fits 40 people.

The French eatery features dishes like lobster, foie gras and snails, according to DailyMail. They charge $57.50 for three courses.

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty

The site reports that black covers on each seat where replaced between each meal and the windows were covered with drapes so no one could see inside.

The Saada siblings said they initially opened the restaurant in November 2017 to serve the many people who come to France for its nudist attractions, and to give them a place to go in the colder months.

The restaurant will officially close its doors in February.

